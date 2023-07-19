Victorian cattle breeders David Bates and Helen Curtis say their decision to sell their annual draft of steers three months earlier was a sensible management move.
The Munro Angus farmers from Gippsland, who trade as DC Bates, Bellmaa, sold 106 steers, 10-11 months, at Leongatha last Friday which averaged 340 kilograms and 390-400 cents a kilogram.
"Considering what the market's doing, along with the uncertainty with the season, I was pretty happy to walk away with the prices we did," Mr Bates, whose top-priced pen sold to $1440 a head, said.
"Our confidence will hinge on the spring we get, because if we get a good spring, it will be okay, but an El Nino could drastically change that outlook should we experience those drier conditions."
Data from Meat & Livestock Australia reveals cattle supplies in Victorian saleyards remain tight, an indication graziers are prepared to retain stock to grow herd numbers, especially given the lack of cattle heading to processors for slaughter compared to other states.
However, in a positive move, MLA senior market information analyst Ripley Atkinson said cattle prices in the southern state had "stablised" in recent weeks across most grades and categories.
"Heavy steers and processor cows have seen the biggest lifts, and that's another indicator for processor demand for livestock in Victoria," Mr Atkinson said.
"Supply was tight in June, but numbers are lifting solidly in July and that's an indication of processors demanding as much stock as they can get their hands on to put through their plants."
The National Heavy Steer Indicator has risen 16c/kg month-on-month, while the National Processor Cow Indicator has jumped 11c/kg.
"In Victoria, generally the improvement in prices has been a fair bit stronger compared to the national prices with heavy steers up 27c/kg, and processor cows firm on the national change, up 15c/kg," Mr Atkinson said.
"You do see numbers tighten up in winter, but we are expecting good numbers to move through the system as we head to the back end of winter and into spring."
At the saleyards, agents and graziers alike are exercising a degree of caution, with mixed reports across Victoria in terms of seasonal conditions, and the looming ramifications of El Nino.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock manager Brian McCormack said quality, well-bred cattle were still attracting the attention of restockers and backgrounders at store sales, but cattle lacking in condition, like crossbreds, were hard to sell.
"A lot of the feeder steers weighing 470-530kg are selling anywhere from 350-365c/kg and we think they were marginally dearer last week compared to our previous sale," Mr McCormack said.
"At the end of the day, it depends on the quality of the cattle."
The prime markets were a different story, with many graziers opting to sell directly to the processor over the hooks.
"I feel a lot of people are trying to put their better bullocks over the hooks, as opposed to sending them into the saleyard, but there's a delay involved in being able to book them in," Mr McCormack said.
"If you book your cattle into an abattoir now, for instance your bullocks, you could be facing a four-to-six-week wait and that means you've got to be able to hang onto them, or accept the prices at the saleyard."
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.