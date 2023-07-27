Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Pacific Islander shearer plan hits a snag

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
July 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's estimated an additional 400 shearers are needed during Australia's peak shearing times. Photo-Sally Gall.
It's estimated an additional 400 shearers are needed during Australia's peak shearing times. Photo-Sally Gall.

Plans to use the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme to secure shearers have been ditched, with the industry turning its focus to recruiting shearers from other wool-growing nations to fill the workforce gap during peak periods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.