Australian horticulture to top $21 billion by 2030

July 20 2023 - 10:00am
Australia's fruit, vegetable, nut, turf and nursery industries are projected to surge by up to 22.5 per cent in combined value by 2030, increasing $4 billion to reach $21.8b. Picture supplied
The Australian fruit, vegetable, nut, turf and nursery industries are projected to increase by up to 22.5 per cent or $4 billion in combined value to reach $21.8b by 2030.

