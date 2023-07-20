The Australian fruit, vegetable, nut, turf and nursery industries are projected to increase by up to 22.5 per cent or $4 billion in combined value to reach $21.8b by 2030.
Commissioned by Hort Innovation, the Contribution of Australian horticulture industry report analyses 25 key growing regions, revealing the current and projected economic contributions of production and processing in horticulture.
Key findings include:
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said the Australian horticulture sector was on a significant growth trajectory, driven largely by strong export growth from trade-focused commodities, as well as productivity increases and population growth.
"There's no denying all aspects of the horticulture industry including fruit, vegetables, nuts, turf and nursery are making a major contribution to the Aussie economy," Mr Fifield said.
"In fact, for every 100 jobs that exist in horticulture, an additional 21.3 jobs are created in sectors such as wholesale trade, retail, transport and construction."
"This contribution is underpinned by up to $130 million a year in investments through Hort Innovation into export, sustainability, production and biosecurity research and development initiatives, plus levy-funded marketing efforts."
Australian Fresh Produce Alliance chief executive officer Claire McClelland said the Contribution of Australian horticulture industry report was a powerful tool for telling horticulture's story
