Australia's largest horticultural region, Mildura, is projected to grow 32pc from $1.7b to $2.2b.

Adelaide Plains's horticulture sector is projected to grow 29pc to $1.2b.

The Coffs Harbour region produces more than half of the nation's berries.

The horticulture industry at Cairns is projected to grow 26pc to $1b.

Oranges are projected to grow by 43.6pc in value.

Bananas, which are almost exclusively consumed domestically, are projected to grow 14pc in value during the period 2020-21 to 2029-30.