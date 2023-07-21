Farm Online
Home/News
Watch

Prized sheep breeding operation near Heywood sold to local family

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 21 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A Hamilton region farm family has bought a prized sheep breeding operation from the Daniell family in the far south-west of Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.