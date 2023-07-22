Regular sheep market toppers the Lock family already have a buyer for their highly regarded Linda Vista mixed farm near Bordertown.
Upper South East Merino breeders Gary and Angela Lock have not only enjoyed commercial success from Linda Vista but have taken home fleece competition awards as well, such as the Mundulla Hogget competition.
Linda Vista has been run by the Lock family since 1957.
Their Mundulla farm takes in 732 hectares (1809 acres) and has been listed as being under contract by SAL Real Estate of Naracoorte although the expressions of interest campaign was to close on August 23.
The Lock's farm features a balance of gently undulating loam over clay and limestone.
The family has had a strong focus on regular new pasture rotation establishing lucerne, sub clover and modern cultivars.
They have applied "regular and generous" fertiliser applications to promote crop and pasture growth.
The country has been carefully cleared to provide optimum shade and shelter with paddock trees and native shelter belts.
Agents say the farm is well fenced and watered with a central laneway.
The sale includes the homestead and other improvements like a woolshed, stock yards and updated shedding.
"Linda Vista has been carefully managed and developed into a highly regarded property supporting the renowned sheep flock producing wool and lamb along with beef cattle," agent Cameron Grundy said.
The farm is said to be ready for immediate capacity stocking.
For more information contact Mr Grundy on 0408 843096.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.