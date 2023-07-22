Farm Online
Home/News
Watch

Successful Lock family's prized Bordertown district farm now under contract

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 23 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Regular sheep market toppers the Lock family already have a buyer for their highly regarded Linda Vista mixed farm near Bordertown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.