Wheat market sees largest daily rise since Ukraine conflict began

By Gregor Heard
July 20 2023 - 1:00pm
The orderly export of Ukrainian grain organised via the Black Sea Grain Initiative is off the table after Russia pulled out of the deal and started strikes on Ukrainian ports. Photo from Shutterstock.
After a subdued reaction to news Russia was pulling out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative the wheat market has sprung into action following Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian ports with the largest single day rises in wheat prices since the Ukraine conflict began last year.

