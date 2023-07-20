After a subdued reaction to news Russia was pulling out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative the wheat market has sprung into action following Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian ports with the largest single day rises in wheat prices since the Ukraine conflict began last year.
The Chicago Board of Trade September wheat contract shot up US65 cents a bushel, or 8pc, to hit US736c/bu and Australian prices shot up $32 a tonne as the market reacted swiftly to potential supply shortages.
Initially the feeling was that grain would continue to flow from both Ukraine and Russia in spite of the deal expiring, but the mood has altered dramatically in the past 48 hours, especially in light of a Russian Ministry of Defence release saying that all vessels travelling to Ukrainian Black Sea ports would be considered as potential carriers of military cargo.
The spike in Chicago futures, the benchmark for global wheat futures saw prices last seen after a rally in mid-June and prior to that in February.
Rabobank senior grains analyst Dennis Voznesenski said the market was now factoring in disruptions to Ukrainian shipments.
He said Russia's announcement that the flag countries of vessels travelling to Ukraine's Black Sea ports will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kiev regime - had dashed the hopes of some in the market that external entities protecting Ukrainian vessels would allow shipments to continue to move uninterrupted out to global markets.
Mr Voznesenski said Russia appeared to be specifically targeting Ukrainian grain facilities.
"Information coming out of the region indicated Ukrainian grain export terminals and grain storage facilities on the Black Sea have been targeted and hit by Russia, including the largest port, Odessa," he said.
His take was that NATO nations would not get involved in aiding Ukrainian ships move through to Black Sea for fears of a "possible - and significant - escalation of the conflict".
Locally he said the rise in overseas wheat prices will likely have a direct impact on local Australian wheat prices, which have already been holding up due to restrained farmer selling.
"The reduced availability of grain from Ukraine has short and long-term implications for the global grain sector."
"In the short term, it means less export availability and during an important time period, Black Sea harvest, when the world relies on Ukrainian grain. In the long term, it means more grain stockpiled in Ukraine, which leads to lower Ukrainian prices, lower Ukrainian farm margins and lower planting," he said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
