Farm Online
Home/News

Productive Injune cattle breeding country on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Omeo is a productive 2210 hectare freehold property estimated to carry about 400 females. Picture supplied
Omeo is a productive 2210 hectare freehold property estimated to carry about 400 females. Picture supplied

Omeo is a productive 2210 hectare (5459 acre) freehold property estimated to carry about 400 females, including replacement heifers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.