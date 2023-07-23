Luxury living is on offer with a sophisticated 2.35 hectare (5.8 acre) property located on Teviot Road in the Brisbane bayside suburb of Carbrook.
The recently renovated 1250 square metre, six-bedroom residence has dual living spaces under the one roof with separate entries.
There are two superb kitchens, with quality new appliances and two laundries, new carpet and window coverings, new paint, with high quality fixtures and fittings throughout.
Both master bedrooms feature walk-in robes and luxury spa-like ensuites.
The master bedroom on the upper level is a luxury suite with its own fireplace and spa amenities, with large windows and doors opening onto the wrap around verandahs.
Verandahs surround the upper level and the entire lower ground floor levels.
The home also has four fireplaces in addition to ducted heating from the dual fireplace in the single storey section.
The four-car garage has remote control roller doors and is equipped with three-phase power, potentially suitable for charging electric vehicles.
The four horse stables are equipped with automatic water troughs and there is a secure tack room.
There is also a swimming pool with a spa and waterfall as well as a floodlit tennis court and putting green.
Water is supplied from two large tanks and a bore that supplies all of the garden taps. A pond contains assorted tropical fish and yabbies.
The property has about 50 assorted mature fruit trees including many rare tropical varieties. In addition to citrus, there are nashi, carambolas, Brazilian cherries, acerola, coffee beans, sapotes, jaboticaba, miracle bean, pomegranates, guavas, mangos, mulberries and bananas.
There are also native food trees including coolamon, grumichama, myrtles, lilly pillies, tamarind, and Burdekin plum.
Contact Rhondda Arentz, 0411 709 887, Ray White Rural Queensland
