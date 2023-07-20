The federal government's discount farm sector lender is defying expectations of another rise in commercial lending rates, deciding its interest charge will stay at 4.52 per cent for six months.
The Regional Investment Corporation's headline concessional rate applies to its popular AgriStarter loans for new farmer entrants or farm succession initiatives; Farm Investment loans for risk management or productivity investments; Drought loans to help producers prepare for or manage drought, and AgBiz Drought loans for farm-related small businesses to manage and recover from drought.
Its loans, for up to $1 million over 10 years, include a five year interest-only repayment schedule.
RIC also has an even cheaper, 20-year Plantation Loan to forestry producers, at 4.07pc, which has been frozen for the next six months, too.
Since its launch five years ago, the specialist financier has settled lending packages worth almost $3.2 billion with producers across the broadacre cropping, beef, dairy, forestry and horticulture sectors.
Recent independent analysis of RIC loans during 2021-22 found typical borrowings saved its farm sector customers an average of about $25,000 in repayment costs compared with commercial lenders' interest charges.
The borrowings were also free of any loan establishment fees or ongoing management charges.
During that period customers saved, in total, an estimated $105m.
However, at least half of any RIC borrower's total debt must be in partnership with a commercial lender, and RIC customers must be approved as having adequate security and cash flow capacity to repay their borrowings on time.
Although financial sector markets are anticipating at least one more rise in the Reserve Bank of Australia's official cash rate (now at 4.1pc) this year, possibly on August 1, RIC loans are based on the 10-year bond market and are therefore less likely to fluctuate with monthly commercial rate trends.
Its new rate period starts from August 1, with loan costs based on an average Australian Government bond rates over the six months to April 30.
The next potential RIC rate change will be in February 2024.
We're now providing more of a concessional rate service compared to the rest of the market than we were before interest costs started rising last year.- John Howard, Regional Investment Corporation
Chief executive officer, John Howard said the six monthly reviews brought greater certainty and stability to its 2900-plus customers.
While commercial banks have followed the RBA's 12 rate increases with rises of 400 basis points (4pc) since May last year, RIC's rate has increased just twice, by a total 2.21pc.
"We're now providing more of a concessional rate service compared to the rest of the market than we were before interest costs started rising last year," Mr Howard said.
In fact, 55pc of RIC's drought loan customers were not paying any interest at all.
They were still benefitting from the initial five-year interest-free period offered to early borrowers prior to September 2020.
Mr Howard said RIC's concessional loans were playing a vital role in strengthening Australian agriculture and helping farm businesses manage their risk.
"Our latest research shows four out of five RIC loan customers have greater confidence in the future and profitability of their farm business," he said.
"More than 90pc of RIC-assisted farmers say their concessional loans made drought recovery easier and 89pc reported greater confidence in the future of their farm business.
"We're pleased to help farm businesses set up, invest, recover, and prepare for potential severe business disruption including drought, floods or bushfires, for a more sustainable, thriving regional Australia."
Not surprisingly, given the past year's leap in commercial interest rates a notable number of RIC loans and inquiries have been to refinance existing farm debt on more manageable repayment terms, including the initial interest-only period.
"But there's also a lot of money going to capital improvement works, infrastructure repairs after floods and drought resilience projects, including fodder storage," Mr Howard said.
However, the most active area had been inquiries and applications for AgriStarter loans by farmers getting established on their own, or next generation operators taking over the family farm as part of a succession strategy.
RIC has also registered more than 130 people for a special AgriStarter webinar for July 26 as part of a quarterly series of information presentations it has begun to help potential borrowers learn more about its services and eligibility requirements.
Bookings are still open via the RIC website.
"We want people to ask the question. Can they benefit from RIC's lending options?" Mr Howard said.
"We are here to help. We have a role to play as a concessional lender helping address challenges for people recovering from certain events, or establishing themselves.
"Go online. Look at the criteria and make an inquiry."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
