Regional Investment Corporation farm business loans stay at 4.5pc

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated July 20 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
Regional Investment Corporation chief executive officer, John Howard. Photo Andrew Marshall
The federal government's discount farm sector lender is defying expectations of another rise in commercial lending rates, deciding its interest charge will stay at 4.52 per cent for six months.

