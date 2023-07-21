Queensland's Central Highlands has again proven it produces some of Australia's most outstanding food at the Farm to Fine Dining event held in Brisbane.
Now in its eighth year, the event held the upmarket CBD riverside restaurant Blackbird Bar and Grill attracted about 100 guests from industry and government.
Canapes comprised of combinations of Wyntoon radish, pumpkin and beetroot with whipped butter, celery salt, provolene cheese and lemon aioli and sheep's milk labnah and Radicle Seeds puffed sorghum.
The very tasty entree was a slow cooked Andalia pork belly and red claw dish with glazed pumpkin spiced with Capricorn honey.
A magnificent rilled Andalia rib fillet with Wyntoon carrots, braised silverbeet, broccoli puree and a garlic jus was the main.
For dessert, a coconut sago pudding with Costa Group mandarins and Radicle Seeds toasted grains proved extremely popular.
The quality of the ingredients were championed by Blackbird head chef Jake Nicolson.
"Some much great product to work with," Mr Nicolson said.
"The pork and the grassfed beef, red claw, the vegetables, the mandarins and even the honey and toasted grains were just exceptional products there would be no hesitation in using in any restaurant."
The four course meal was matched with Australian and international wines selected by Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes to enhance the dining experience.
