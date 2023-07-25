Paying $100m more & getting less: biosecurity below pre-COVID levels

The nation's biosecurity standards have slipped below pre-COVID levels, despite costs ballooning by almost $100 million in four years.
The number of ships, travellers, mail and cargo inspected are all lower than pre-COVID levels, but the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry denies work at the border has decreased.
The figures come as the government seeks to impose a new biosecurity levy on farmers to cover the growing cost of the nation's biosecurity system.
The amount of cargo coming into the nation has surged 67 per cent, jumping to almost 90 million items annually. The increase is driven by the rise of online shopping, however inspections haven't kept up with the massive uptick.
Only 0.3pc of cargo was inspected in the past 12 months, down from pre-COVID levels (0.5pc). Four years ago, 99pc of all ships were inspected. Now one-in-10 pass through unchecked.
Although frontline services have decreased, the overall cost of the system has increased by $95m in four years, a 37.5pc rise. The vast majority of the spending increase falls under "program management and administration activities", while spending on risk management and verification have dropped.
Farmers have raised concerns the biosecurity levy - which will increase agricultural levies by 10pc - will be used to fill department coffers, rather than deliver tangible outcomes.
National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said the agriculture sector has been lobbying for a stronger and more transparent biosecurity system, but months on from the biosecurity levy announcement, there were still no further details.
"Farmers are now being asked to dig even deeper into their pockets with the new biosecurity levy," Mr Mahar said.
"Farmers have every right to know how the funds will be used to make sure every dollar counts when it comes to protecting Australia from biosecurity risks and incursions."
The number of mail articles x-rayed, travellers self-declaring or profiled and import documentations assessed are also below pre-COVID levels, while fewer animals passed through post-entry quarantine.
A DAFF spokesperson said the department manages biosecurity according to risk, and there were many factors that contribute to this, not just volumes.
"For example, shifting trade and travel patterns have increased the complexity of Australia's supply chains and have therefore increased the risk of new pests and diseases entering," the spokesperson said.
"The threat of a particular pest or disease can influence the resources allocated to managing that risk."
Invasive Species Council biosecurity analyst Lyall Grieves said the lack of long-term funding certainty for biosecurity had driven a system that was ad-hoc and highly reactive, rather than strategic.
The biosecurity levy on farmers' wasn't enough to support the growing costs of the system, he said, and the main risk creators, the importers, were getting a free ride.
"This cannot continue... Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has an opportunity to create a transformative legacy by listening to the experts and introducing a new model of funding which charges the risk creators first," Mr Grieves said.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.