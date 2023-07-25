Farm Online
Australia biosecurity stats show standards slipping below COVID levels

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 26 2023 - 8:00am
Paying $100m more & getting less: biosecurity below pre-COVID levels
Paying $100m more & getting less: biosecurity below pre-COVID levels

The nation's biosecurity standards have slipped below pre-COVID levels, despite costs ballooning by almost $100 million in four years.

