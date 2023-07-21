The Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC) is banking on ambitious efficiency gain targets to drive what it hopes will be a whopping billion dollars of value in the famously innovative sector.
The CRDC this month launched its Clever Cotton strategic plan, which is set to underpin the industry push for productivity gains and efficiencies over the next five to ten years.
Improving water use efficiency through the cotton belt, which is expected to see less rain and less run-off into storages under climate change modelling, is one key platform, but the CRDC plans to leave no stone unturned in its bid to create a sustainable industry.
Managing climate change through improved data and digital technology will play a major role in the CRDC achieving its targets.
CRDC executive director Don Taylor said the Clever Cotton project would focus on sustainability as its key theme with the three key focuses of Paddock, Planet and People.
The Clever Cotton initiative is not the first time the cotton sector has implemented tough targets.
Back in 1991, in response to claims the sector was using too much pesticide, cotton became the first agricultural industry in Australia to benchmark its environmental performance.
As part of an industry wide push to lower the use of pesticides, primarily through widespread adaptation of genetically modified varieties capable of withstanding attack from damaging crops, cotton growers have been able to notch up one of the most impressive transformations of an ag sector in Australia.
According to the CRDC Aussie cotton growers now use 97 per cent less insecticide, 52pc less water, and 34pc less land to grow a bale of cotton than they did 30 years ago when the corporation was formed.
However, Dr Taylor said the industry was not resting on its laurels.
He said the CRDC was looking to make investments in areas such as data driven decision making, with the goal to collect more data from as many cotton paddocks as possible to help drive evidence-based decision making.
The CRDC is also looking at the big issue of cotton waste and developing circular economies regarding textiles waste to help with end of life solutions that benefit growers, with ideas such as the Soil Your Undies experiment, where used cotton was shredded and incorporated into cotton fields as a soil ameliorant providing inspiration.
Dr Taylor said as with other ag industries, cotton was looking carefully at carbon and the path to net zero.
He also said researchers were being encouraged to think outside the confines of their own specific sector.
"We want to encourage researchers to look beyond traditional boundaries, and instead, consider industry's challenges in the context of the farming system as a whole."
Dr Taylor said the Clever Cotton plan was unabashedly ambitious.
"To meet the industry-defining challenges that lay ahead of us, we need RD&E (research development and extension) that delivers transformational change."
"Rather than smaller projects that, together and over time, add up to deliver meaningful solutions, we're going to deliver bigger investments with bigger outcomes and bigger impact."
The Clever Cotton strategic plan will be funded by a $125 million government investment, approved recently by federal agriculture minister Murray Watt.
The cotton sector rebounded over the past two seasons after drought, with the 2021-22 season the biggest on record and the 2022-23 crop not far behind.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
