A productive dairy farm on the Latrobe River near Traralgon is being offered for sale between $3.5 million-$3.85 million.
Agents from Alex Scott and Staff (Sale) have listed a price range of $16,000-$17,500 per acre for the 89 hectare (220 acre) farm.
The Latrobe's fertile river flats are traditionally well held in this well known farming district.
The dairy farm is located between Glengarry and Rosedale.
The farm comes with a 230 megalitre water allocation from the Latrobe River.
The dairy is currently milking 250 cow through a 19-unit swing over Herringbone dairy.
The farm is divided into 31 main paddocks and 95 per cent of the land has been laser graded to optimise flood irrigation,
Overflow water is captured in a 10 megalitre re-use dam.
The dairy includes a 9000 litre packo vat, Allflex monitoring with heat detection, collars.
This low input farm has an auto drafting system and 30 tonne silos with an additional 15 tonne silo.
The improved pastures have a strong fertiliser history.
It also has the necessary farm shedding including calf, hay and machinery sheds.
There are two homes on the property.
The main weatherboard home has four bedrooms with a self-contained bungalow.
The second is a three-bedroom home which is currently tenanted until June next year.
For more information contact Aaron Ralph on 0456 215087 and Declan Patten on 0499 949292.
