Farm Online
Home/Dairy

WestVic Dairy opens applications for board positions

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
July 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WestVic Dairy has two board positions open for applications, to be announced at their annual general meeting. Picture by Holly McGuinness
WestVic Dairy has two board positions open for applications, to be announced at their annual general meeting. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Two new positions have opened up on the WestVic dairy board, with the authority looking for passionate dairy industry members to put their hat in the ring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.