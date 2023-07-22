Two new positions have opened up on the WestVic dairy board, with the authority looking for passionate dairy industry members to put their hat in the ring.
WestVic Dairy opened applications and nominations for a farmer and specialist non-farmer position on the board of directors' team of eight.
Current WestVic Dairy chair Jacqui Suares, Calderbrae Holsteins, said the board had capacity to work on regional priorities, develop strategic and operating plans, and infrastructure to deliver national and regional objectives.
"WestVic Dairy works in partnership with Dairy Australia to deliver industry services to our region's dairy farmers," she said.
"It is the role of the board to provide Dairy Australia with regional intelligence, identify needs and priorities which informs Dairy Australia's planning processes and investment decision."
WestVic Dairy regional manager Lindsay Ferguson said he hoped to continue seeing strong interest from farmer levy payers.
"We would like to hear from people who are passionate about the dairy industry and are keen to use their skills and knowledge to help advance the industry in our region," he said.
"Our board sets the strategic plan and direction of the work we do at WestVic - it is an important role and a unique opportunity to help deliver positive outcomes for the region's farmers."
The new board members will be announced at the annual general meeting on October 17 at Camperdown.
People can contact WestVic Dairy on (03) 5557 1000 for more information, or visit the website here to download an application form.
The board of directors applications will close on August 24.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
