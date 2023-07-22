Dairy farmers Brendan and Nicole Saunders have rapidly built equity in the industry since moving from New Zealand to Victoria in 2018.
Their move to Australia was precipitated by visiting Brendan's father, Wayne, on his dairy farm in the Macalister Irrigation District (MID) in Gippsland, Victoria.
"There were limited middle steps to build equity to get to farm ownership in New Zealand," Ms Saunders said.
"We were attracted by the lower land prices in Australia and the opportunity for higher returns.
"At the time we arrived, Australian land prices were approximately a third of the price of land in NZ.
"Of course, that has changed dramatically in the last five years.
"We chose to farm in the MID because of the security of water. We are very well insulated from drought and adverse weather events."
The couple began as sharefarmers in a 40:60 per cent split on Wayne's 700-cow dairy farm.
Because much of Australia was in drought and livestock prices were depressed, it was a good time for the couple to buy cows.
This enabled them to quickly build equity in their herd numbers.
In 2019, Ms Saunders completed the Rabobank Farm Managers Program, a course designed to strengthen the operational and strategic skills of emerging farmers.
She developed a strategic business plan to help drive farm profitability and sustainability. It helped the couple to identify their skill strengths and focus on developing those to benefit the business, with clear goals.
Since 2019, they have moved from sharefarming on one farm, to sharefarming on two farms, then to owning one dairy and leasing another.
The couple also have plans to expand and diversify.
"Knowing costs of production is integral to what we're doing," Ms Saunders said.
"If costs rise, we need to know where do they rise. If fertility drops, we need to know how that will affect our return on investment. We need to know how many cows we have to sell to offset increased costs.
"Brendan is in the shed every day and that means he's able to know the cow health, pasture growth and what needs to happen around the farms.
"Spraying and milking are important jobs on the farm. Although they're low paying jobs at the time they're done, they can create large costs if they are not done well."
In 2020, the couple were offered a second share-farm opportunity in the MID, with Fred and Fiona Sundermann at Heyfield.
In 2022, their share farming arrangement with Wayne Saunders had run its course, and in April 2022 they began leasing a dairy farm at Denison, milking 550 cows off 125 irrigated hectares, in a 44-bale rotary dairy.
They then purchased a dairy farm in December 2022, at Tinamba, with a 50-bale rotary and began milking 700 cows, off 170 irrigated ha.
The couple also has 300ha of dryland leased blocks for growing out young livestock and making grass silage and hay.
This year, they gave up the sharefarm arrangement with the Sundermanns.
Mr and Ms Saunders now run a business producing 690,000 kg/MS in the 2022/2023 season, own 1250 spring-calving cows, and have a mixture of leased and owned land near Maffra. They use 1100 megalitres of high reliability irrigation water out of the Lake Glenmaggie system, 350Ml of groundwater, and some low reliability water shares.
"Water security is a big thing for us," she said. "We're planning to set aside an amount of capital every year to add to our permanent water shares."
They manage a workforce of 12 equivalent full-time employees, including backpackers, peaking at 17 during spring calving. They expect to employ 30 people in summer 2024.
They have achieved their goals with the assistance of Drought Resilience Innovation Grants, available through the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's Future Drought Fund, a $100,000 grant from Woolworths, and made key infrastructure changes after undertaking an energy efficiency audit.
"We were able to purchase herd health monitoring collars for our cows, and the management software," Ms Saunders said.
"We replaced our milk cooling system and we changed our river pumps from a tractor-driven to a new diesel non-PTO pump, which has improved efficiency and made energy savings."
In 2022, Ms Saunders received the 2022 Rabobank Business Management Prize from a field of some of Australia's leading farmers.
The couple were also named winner of the 2022 Coles Farmer of the Year awards.
This year Ms Saunders was accepted into the Rabobank Executive Development Program and joined the Rabobank Client Council. She has also completed Dairy Australia's People and Culture Accelerator Program.
The couple have undertaken governance and investment courses and used every opportunity to extend their networks beyond their industry.
Ms Saunders said participating in Rabobank's Farm Management Program at a time of rapid expansion within their business allowed her to use, in real time, tools and theories learned during the program. This included planning and staging improvements in business productivity and efficiency, technology adoption and farm infrastructure.
Her business plan included four goals: increase profit per hectare, produce a high-quality product, improve their team and expand the business.
"Doing the Farm Management Program encouraged us to think strategically," she said.
"To increase profit per hectare, we focused on profitable feeding. To achieve this, we changed the calving pattern to fully spring calving to ensure a better match to pasture production and ability to optimise the cows' diets to their milk production curve.
"We also heavily focused on a pasture renovation and fertilising plan.
"As a result, we had a 25 per cent increase in production on the previous season."
Ms Saunders designed a staff learning program and a bonus system.
Employees receive a bonus when somatic cell count (SCC) - an indication of cows' mammary health and milk quality - averages under 150,000.
"Staff have been vital to the growth of our dairy business. We have now included values and culture statements in the business plan, demonstrating just how important our team is to us and our business.
"Everyone attended milking courses and we saw a significant improvement in their milking skills and knowledge.
"We also introduced 'work phones'. We were struggling to communicate with employees during work hours because they would not have their mobile phones with them in the shed.
"I also changed our roster system, and I introduced a tablet in the dairy shed. The tablet is used for timekeeping and for managing daily tasks, weekly tasks and checklists via an app."
Ms Saunders said the couple's fourth goal - to expand their enterprise - has seen them diversifying into horticulture and tourism with a new 'Berry Dairy' business set to open in October 2023.
The 'Berry Dairy' will be a pick-your-own strawberry garden with an on-farm cafe.
The berry farm is set on 0.8ha at the Tinamba dairy farm and is designed to connect people to a full paddock-to-plate experience.
Everything is brought back to the business plan, which is reviewed regularly and updated.
"Your business is not going to go anywhere, unless you take the time to look after yourself first," Ms Saunders said. "A business plan is of zero use if it's just sitting in a drawer."
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.