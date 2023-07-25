Farm Online

Agtech Revolution: New Holland bringing cutting-edge innovation to market

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
July 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Holland partnering up to bring agtech to market
New Holland partnering up to bring agtech to market

Electric weeding systems that can help farmers cut down their chemical costs and autonomous farming that assists at harvest time are some of the innovations coming about through partnerships between New Holland and other agtech specialists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.