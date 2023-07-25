New Holland partnering up to bring agtech to market

Electric weeding systems that can help farmers cut down their chemical costs and autonomous farming that assists at harvest time are some of the innovations coming about through partnerships between New Holland and other agtech specialists.
New Holland ANZ PLM product manager Melody Labinsky said there were plenty of releases in the pipeline that offered a range of benefits to farmers.
One of these is the Stout Smart Cultivator, an AI-powered weeding system.
"It's able to identify different plant types," she said.
"For example, if you have a crop of lettuces, the system can say 'that's a lettuce and that's a thistle' and it's able to remove the weed while leaving the crop."
The first Stout Smart Cultivator unit will arrive in Australia later this year, bound for the Lockyer Valley.
New Holland has also partnered with Zasso on delivering to market an electric weeding system.
The system offers a way for producers to cut down on their chemical reliance.
"It sends an electric pulse down to kill the weeds," Ms Labinsky said.
Two units are currently being used in trials based in Australia.
A harvest assist solution is also in development through a partnership with Raven.
The technology will mean a farmer can be driving their harvester, and at the push of a button, they can direct the tractor pulling the chaser bin without the need for a driver.
"This technology recognises the reality that finding skilled labour is a challenge for farmers," Ms labinsky said.
She said as well as bringing new products to market, New Holland was focused on helping farmers make the most of the technology already available to them.
"Some years ago now, New Holland and its parent company (CNH Industrial) made the decision to ensure that next generation technology was part of the DNA of the tractors we released with PLM Intelligence," she said.
The T7HD, T8 and T9 models all feature PLM Intelligence, which has digital applications and connectivity solutions that enable farmers to make informed decisions on their operation.
To ensure customers can make the most of this technology, New Holland is running education classes on PLM Intelligence and the Sidewinder Ultra Arm Rest for both dealers and farmers.
The in-person events began in Wagga Wagga, NSW, and are moving on to Horsham, Victoria; Kadina, South Australia and Northam, Western Australia.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.