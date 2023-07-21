Farm Online
Home/News

Central Queensland cattle, cultivation property values continue to shine

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 21 2023 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Quality cattle and cultivation property Mt Walker has sold for well above pre-auction expectations, reflecting the ongoing strength of the Central Queensland property market. Picture supplied
Quality cattle and cultivation property Mt Walker has sold for well above pre-auction expectations, reflecting the ongoing strength of the Central Queensland property market. Picture supplied

Quality 1179 hectare (2913 acre) cattle and cultivation property Mt Walker has sold at auction for $5.15 million - well above pre-auction expectations and a strong reflection of the ongoing strength of the Central Queensland property market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.