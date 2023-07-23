The annual World Milk Day campaign was celebrated on June 1, 2023, with the aim to recognise Australian dairy's contribution to enhancing livelihoods, providing nutritious food, and reducing its environmental footprint.
To bring the campaign to life, Dairy Australia developed the theme: 'Make Your Mornings With Milk'.
Mornings offer many opportunities to increase milk consumption - add it to smoothies, cereal and coffee.
It's an easy, tasty, affordable and nutritious way to start your day and this theme provided an opportunity to communicate the specific health benefits and irreplaceability of dairy milk.
To generate earned media attention, Dairy Australia leveraged external research by McCrindle.
The research highlighted that 75 per cent of Australian adults drink coffee every day - that is over 7 billion cups per annum.
Dairy Australia encouraged Australians to get their morning caffeine hit the original way, with cow's milk.
Adding authority to the angle, Dairy Australia partnered with decorated barista and Melbourne Coffee Academy director Charles Skadiang who helped communicate the benefits of using cow's milk as the perfect partner to accompany any brew.
Earned media activity saw a total of 60 pieces of coverage across radio, online and print - a 600 per cent increase on media hits compared to the World Milk Day 2022 campaign.
Dairy Australia also engaged food influencers via social media to encourage their audiences to make their mornings with milk to increase their dairy intake.
This highly engaging activity reached 367,000 people.
To engage with our school audience and social media followers, a series of short videos were produced featuring primary school-aged children, dairy industry ambassador, Jonathan Brown, and dietitian Madeleine Borg bringing to life some of the nutritious, easy and tasty qualities of milk, yogurt and cheese in a fun and engaging way.
The videos were also shared by Dairy Australia's partner, Life Education, across their website (lifeed.org.au) and social media.
Life Education further leveraged the content and created activity that encouraged primary school-aged children to submit their dairy questions to be answered by the experts at Dairy Australia.
Visit www.dairy.com.au/worldmilkday for more information.
