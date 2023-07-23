Farm Online
Dairy Australia World Milk Day campaign celebrated coffee culture

July 23 2023 - 5:00pm
World Milk Day 2023 was celebrated across social media, radio, online and in print with advertisements like this one. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
World Milk Day 2023 was celebrated across social media, radio, online and in print with advertisements like this one. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

The annual World Milk Day campaign was celebrated on June 1, 2023, with the aim to recognise Australian dairy's contribution to enhancing livelihoods, providing nutritious food, and reducing its environmental footprint.

