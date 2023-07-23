Author donates slice of book sales to fight drought

A Brisbane author has donated a cut of his first literary pay cheque to trusted rural charity, Rural Aid.
Terrence Antoniak is the author of The Last Promise, a novel set in a drought-ravaged outback town that was published in April.
Mr Antoniak recently made a $200 donation to Rural Aid, fulfilling his pledge to donate a portion of all sales to the well-known charity.
Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters thanked Mr Antoniak and his readers for their generosity.
"The Last Promise has such a strong bush theme," Mr Warlters said.
"Mr Antoniak has selflessly chosen to give back to the communities he creatively drew upon for his book."
"Rural Aid is dedicated to helping our mates in bush. This money will enable us to provide even more assistance."
Mr Antoniak said he was pleased to make his first donation to Rural Aid.
"Thank you to all who've so far purchased The Last Promise, contributing to my pledge to donate a portion of every sale to Australia's most trusted rural support network, Rural Aid," he said.
The Last Promise is available at: https://author.terrenceantoniak.com/the-last-promise
A portion of all sales is donated to Rural Aid.
