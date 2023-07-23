Farm Online
Author donates slice of book sales to fight drought

July 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Terrence Antoniak (right), the author of The Last Promise, a novel set in a drought-ravaged outback town, is pictured with Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters. Picture supplied
A Brisbane author has donated a cut of his first literary pay cheque to trusted rural charity, Rural Aid.

