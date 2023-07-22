A 434 hectare (1062 acre) North Queensland irrigation farm with a history of producing both cane and cotton is on the market.
Comprising of four titles, the productive property is being offered as a whole or as two separate holdings, with or without water.
The Arriga district property is located on the western side of the Tinaroo Irrigation System, about 20 minutes south west of Mareeba.
The level to gently sloping country has been developed for both flood and centre pivot irrigation.
The sandy loam soils have good drainage characteristics and is also described as being suitable for tree crops, hay or horticulture.
A feature of these farms is the predominance of the gravity fed water supply.
Situated in Sunwater Barron Zone D, there are five water meters registered to the blocks.
The vendors are offering to transfer the required amount of water by the incoming buyer requires under a separate negotiation.
Farm 6205 covers 250ha (617 acres) and has a very comfortable, recently renovated masonry block homestead as well as a steel frame machinery shed and workshop.
The three centre pivot irrigator areas cover 67ha, 35ha and 100ha respectively.
Farm 6204 covers 180ha (444 acres) and is set up for flood irrigation from the Sunwater Balancing Reservoir plus channel water. A dismantled centre pivot is included in the sale.
The property is being sold through an expressions of interest process being conducted by Queensland Rural.
Contact Peter MacPherson, 0447 941 110, Queensland Rural.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.