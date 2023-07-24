There will be a lot of buyer interest in a good sized farm up for sale in a prized grazing district near Coleraine in the west.
It is rare to have access to so much land at Konongwootong where the Burlendi farm takes in 439 hectares (1086 acres) of this choice country.
The vendor has kept rain records for the farm since 1961 and the annual average for the past decade has been 705mm.
Buyers have had to wait since the Second World War to get their hands on Burlendi which is being sold as a whole, or in two lots.
The farm is located at Konongwootong, about 8km north of Coleraine and 40km north-west of Hamilton.
The region was named after the Koonong Wootong pastoral run of 57,000 acres formed in 1840 by the Whyte brothers. The name is thought to be an Aboriginal expression describing a creek in grassy land.
The Konongwootong estate was subdivided for closer settlement after the First World War and other soldier settlement schemes have followed.
Burlendi was taken up by the current owner in 1943.
If not sold as a whole through an expressions of interest campaign with Southern Grampians Livestock and Real Estate ending on August 25 it will be offered in two lots - Burlendi (245ha, 604 acres) and Lot 2 (195ha, 482 acres).
Burlendi has been subdivided into 14 main paddocks and three holding paddocks with primarily grey loam soil with area of red loam.
Agents say the fencing is excellent throughout with a full electric fence system over the entire farm.
A laneway system on the home block connecting most paddocks to the shed and yards.
It benefits from improved pastures with a good fertiliser history.
As well as the reliable rainfall, there is good stock water from either a dam or trough in each paddock.
Improvements include a four-stand woolshed operating on mains power, with undercover capacity for 600 sheep.
Good sheep yards are attached to the woolshed.
There are also cattle yards with a Clipex crush.
There is also a 18 x 9 metre machinery shed (five bays) and three silos for grain storage.
It also has a three-bedroom brick home (1950's) with new floor coverings, two wood heaters, two bathrooms with extensive gardens.
The home has a detached rumpus room and detached weatherboard bungalow, a two-car garage with workshop and additional car spaces.
"Abundant" rainwater is provided to the home.
For more information contact Heath Templeton from Southern Grampians Livestock and Real Estate on 0408 368370.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.