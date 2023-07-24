Dairy in the next decade: what are the key drivers around the world

Global dairy production is tipped to grow by 1.5 per cent a year in the next decade but real prices are expected to stagnate, according to a report released in July.
Dairy was expected to grow faster than most other agricultural commodities, the Agricultural Outlook 2023-2032 report, released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the Food and Agricultural Organisation, said.
The report identified the emergence of a new global powerhouse.
"Over half of the increase in total milk production is anticipated to come from India and Pakistan, which will jointly account for over 32pc of world production in 2032," the report said.
But strong growing demand in these areas is expected to soak up most of this growth - primarily in the form of fresh dairy products.
"Any entry of India, the world's largest dairy producer and consumer, into the international market could have a strong impact," the report said.
"Currently, some Indian dairy companies are showing interest in exporting to neighbouring countries."
The big three exporters - the European Union, New Zealand and the United States - are forecast to continue to dominate.
They are projected to jointly account for about 65pc of cheese, 70pc of whole milk powder (WMP), 70pc of butter and 80pc of skim milk powder (SMP) exports in 2032.
Although only about 7pc of world milk production is traded, the report projected this to grow by 11pc in the next decade.
Most of this growth will be met by increased exports from the big three.
"Australia, another exporter, has lost market shares although it remains a notable exporter of cheese and SMP," the report said.
The European Union was forecast to be the main world cheese exporter, followed by the US and NZ.
The United Kingdom, Japan, Russia, the EU and Saudi Arabia were projected to be the top five cheese importers in 2032.
"These countries are often also exporters of cheese, and international trade is expected to increase the choice of cheeses for consumers," the report said.
NZ would remain the primary source for butter and WMP on the international market.
But as China's domestic milk production growth dampened demand for WMP imports, NZ was tipped to diversify and increase cheese production.
Global dairy prices hit record highs in 2022 but then started to decline, the report said.
Real international dairy prices would continue to trend downward.
The gap between fats and other dairy solids was expected to continue.
"Increased demand for milk fat resulted in a price gap emerging between the two products (in 2015) and the price of butter will continue to be supported by stronger demand for milk fat compared to other milk solids on the international market," the report said.
Price volatility would continue.
"The strong volatility of international dairy prices stems from its small trade share, the dominance of a few exporters, and a widely restrictive trade policy environment," the report said.
Trade agreements could affect dairy demand and trade flows.
"In addition, India and Pakistan, the big dairy consuming countries, have not been integrated into the international dairy market as domestic production is projected to expand fast to respond to growing home demand," it said.
"Future investment in cold chain infrastructure in these regions will contribute to an increase their degree of dairy self-sufficiency."
Environmental legislation could have a strong impact on the future development of dairy production, the report said.
Greenhouse gas emissions from dairy made up a high share of total emissions in some countries, including NZ and Ireland.
But the report flagged that this legislation could also lead to innovative solutions that improved the long-term competitiveness of the sector.
The report said the growth rates of plant-based replacements for dairy products had been strong, albeit from a low base.
But it said contested views regarding their environmental impact and health benefits lead to uncertainties about their long-term impact on dairy demand.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
