Farm Online
Home/Dairy

OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook tips dairy to grow in next decade

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
July 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy in the next decade: what are the key drivers around the world
Dairy in the next decade: what are the key drivers around the world

Global dairy production is tipped to grow by 1.5 per cent a year in the next decade but real prices are expected to stagnate, according to a report released in July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.