A smaller sized far north Queensland horticultural farm well suited to an existing family operation wanting to expand, new entrants to the industry, or investors is headed to auction in August.
Offered by Hendrick and Jana Joubert, the 36.5 hectare (90 acre) Atherton Tablelands farm located near Mutchilba has about 2800 Shephard avocado and 900 lime trees.
Surplus country has prepared for further plantings, including trellises suited to passionfruit.
The fenced farm features a level, northerly aspect with room for further planting and good water infrastructure.
Improvements include a very comfortable home, basic staff accommodation, and sheds.
The Mutchilba orchard will be auctioned on-farm by Queensland Rural on August 10.
Contact Peter MacPherson, 0447 941 110, Queensland Rural.
