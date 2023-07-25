Farm Online
Mutchilba avocado, lime orchard heads to auction

Mark Phelps
July 25 2023 - 10:00am
A smaller sized far north Queensland horticultural farm is headed to auction in August. Picture supplied
A smaller sized far north Queensland horticultural farm well suited to an existing family operation wanting to expand, new entrants to the industry, or investors is headed to auction in August.

