Ag tech uptake will rely on buy-in from the next generation so young growers from across the country gained first-hand experience of the latest precision agriculture technology at Grain Growers' recent Innovation Generation event in Adelaide.
The conference provided an opportunity for people aged 18 to 35 working in agriculture to network, learn and speak to a range of industry stakeholders about the future of the Australian farm sector.
John Deere ran a purpose-designed workshop to help attendees get the most from their precision agriculture tools including setting up Data Sync and using Work Planner in John Deere Operations Center to automate machine tasks.
John Deere production system manager Ben Kelly said the workshop provided deeper insight into the challenges and opportunities young farmers tackle every day.
"It was great to see lots of excited young people working in agriculture from livestock through to cotton and grains," Mr Kelly said.
"Being face-to-face with the people using our technology gives us invaluable feedback about what we're doing well and where we can improve.
"For the farmers, experiencing these PA tools in a live workshop setting gives the chance to gather practical take-homes they can implement.
"It's all about helping young farmers fast-track their journey into precision agriculture, and showing them how they can get the most value out of the technology."
One of the attendees, West Australian mixed farmer Sandon Knipe, said it was exciting to see the full potential of the technologies.
"It really makes a difference to our bottom line and makes farming more enjoyable," he said.
Mr Kelly also participated in a panel discussion where he spoke about electrification, energy sources and the future transition to machine autonomy.
"We all know tech is going to play a bigger role in future helping farmers be more profitable and sustainable, and we're trying help farmers in their preparation for this exciting future," Mr Kelly said.
"The beauty of this generation is they've grown up with tech as a big part of their lives, so they're eager to jump in and embrace what's coming through like artificial intelligence and machine learning.
"Where we see the biggest opportunity is making these technologies as valuable and cost-effective as possible for farmers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.