John Deere giving next generation experience with ag tech

July 26 2023 - 2:30pm
John Deere production system manager Ben Kelly spoke to young growers at the recent Innovation Generation event held in Adelaide about the implementation of ag tech. Picture supplied
Ag tech uptake will rely on buy-in from the next generation so young growers from across the country gained first-hand experience of the latest precision agriculture technology at Grain Growers' recent Innovation Generation event in Adelaide.

