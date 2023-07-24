Australia's biggest cotton ginning business is looking at options to get bigger, or at least, bolster its resilience against another potentially savage drought.
Namoi Cotton options under consideration include "industry consolidation", to strengthen its business base in anticipation of the looming El Nino dry weather pattern hurting fibre yields during the coming year or two.
Although the past two cotton harvests have delivered bumper volumes for ginning, drought conditions caned cotton production at the end of the past decade.
As irrigation water supplies dwindled, job cuts swept through the processing sector in 2019 and almost a third of the industry's 40 gins were mothballed by 2020.
A production rebound on the back of abundant water availability delivered a record 5.6 million bale national crop in 2022, which may be matched again this year by another big harvest now in its final stages of a late finish in southern NSW.
Namoi, which runs 10 cotton gins in southern Queensland and NSW, posted a $4 million after-tax profit for 2022-23, after handling almost 1.2m bales, or 40 per cent more than its sustainable ginning revenue benchmark.
The profit turned around a $5.4m loss the previous season, and was supported by a $14m capital raising to prune debt, bringing gearing back to pre-drought levels.
The ginner - one of 12 such companies in the game - has also completed gin upgrades and cut operating costs at Merah North, Boggabri and Trangie.
It means all options are on the table- Tim Watson, Namoi Cotton
"We're in a bloody good business position compared with a few years ago, but the weather forecasts warn us another drought is coming," said Tim Watson, who recently became Namoi Cotton's executive chairman.
"We're looking at the options as we try to position the business to be stronger in the face of whatever conditions may be ahead.
"It's a good time to sit back and take a good look at the possibilities.
"It means all options are on the table."
Mr Watson did not expand on what "industry consolidation" prospects could involve, or with whom, but cotton sector eyebrows were raised last month when the 61-year-old cotton and grain business appointed Sydney corporate advisory firm, Blackpeak Capital, to lead the strategic review of its position.
Blackpeak provides strategic advice on mergers, acquisitions, asset sales, capital raisings and corporate finance.
Past clients have included GrainCorp, working on the 2019 sale of its bulk liquid terminals and the United Malt Group demerger; agricultural technology company, The Yield, and insurance groups AMP and HCF.
Meanwhile, Namoi also decided to save $3m by pausing some of its 2023-24 capital improvement goals, including an information technology platform development project and improved lint waste recovery options.
As well, the gin operator and joint venture marketer plans to cut fixed costs by $2m to lift underlying earnings in 2023-24 and 2024-25, and has tightened cost and logistics reporting processes after being burnt by a blowout in freight and container delays and expenses which hit its cottonseed sales margins last year.
However, no cuts will impact commitments to its joint venture Kimberley Cotton Company gin being built in Western Australia's Ord Valley.
Last week concrete foundations and flooring began being poured in preparation for the Kununurra gin starting operating by late 2025.
Mr Watson said Blackpeak's review could take six months, but Namoi would not be rushing into any specific strategies.
He noted, however, ginning was a competitive, capital-heavy game where soaring energy costs had intensified earnings pressure for many processors.
A bigger business footprint may help the sustainability of Namoi's services to growers and returns to shareholders.
Frustratingly for Namoi, a publicly listed business since 1998, the value of the company's ginning assets base have not been reflected in its share market capitalisation - currently less than $95m.
Given the new Kimberley Cotton gin would cost about $65m to build, and Namoi currently owned 10 gins, its ginning assets - a critical grower service for the $2 billion industry - were alone worth about $650m.
Namoi also operates grain, cottonseed and cotton storage sites.
Based on current irrigation water availability, Cotton Australia has tipped next season's cotton crop could shrink by at least 1m bales on 2023 harvest numbers, to about 4m bales or 4.5m bales.
A key determinant could be dwindling irrigation water availability in South West Queensland crop around St George and Dirranbandi, and at Emerald in Central Queensland.
However, production estimates could easily be reshaped by rain, dryland planting opportunities and cotton market movements.
Overall the industry has enjoyed an exceptional result this year- Adam Kay, Cotton Australia
Cotton Australia chief executive officer, Adam Kay, said some pundits also tipped more area shrinkage in southern NSW 2023-24 after a "particularly tough year for some growers" due to costs and weather delays at planting and harvest.
Late season showers and cool conditions continued to slow southern picking activity, with the national harvest tally still waiting for almost 5pc of the crop to come in.
In general, however, the mostly drier picking season had been far more orderly than last year's boggy harvest and quality from earlier crops was "superb".
"Overall the industry has enjoyed an exceptional result this year," Mr Kay said.
"Despite the delayed finish and heat stress issues in some northern crops when the rain tap suddenly turned off, we could come very close to breaking last year's record."
About 40pc of the current crop was ginned and growers were still enjoying historically solid prices (now around $635 a bale), but certain crop input costs had also been historically high.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
