There are opportunities for agricultural robots to create safer and more efficient farms, according to a Monash University academic.
Associate Professor Chao Chen established the Laboratory of Motion Generation and Analysis at Monash University and has directed the mission of the lab to solve real world challenges by means of advanced robotic technologies. The research activities include agriculture robots and infrastructure robots.
"Advanced technologies, including robotics, are on the cusp of revolutionising the farming industry, enhancing efficiency, safety and sustainability," he said.
"Robotics technology plays a pivotal role by providing automated solutions for labour-intensive tasks.
"Agricultural robots, thanks to their advanced computer vision and machine learning algorithms, can accurately detect crops, sense their surroundings, execute harvest tasks, apply fertilisers, and manage irrigation, effectively reducing resource waste and boosting crop yields."
A/Prof Chen said one of the benefits of robotic machinery was that it could work day and night, and operate in adverse weather, optimising farm resource allocation and maximising productivity.
"This not only ensures uninterrupted operations but also minimises human exposure to harsh environments and hazardous machinery," he said.
"Embracing the power of robotics enables the farming industry to streamline operations, improve resource utilisation and cultivate a safer working environment."
A/Prof Chen said other cutting-edge technologies like AI and digital twins offered invaluable contributions to agriculture.
"AI-powered analytics can process vast amounts of data from various sources, such as weather patterns, soil health and historical crop performance, to provide farmers with actionable insights," he said.
"A data-driven approach enables precise predictions and smarter decision-making, allowing farmers to adapt quickly to changing conditions, and mitigate risks."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.