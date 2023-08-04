AgTech Revolution: digital technology transforming Australian agriculture

The AgTech Revolution series kicks off with an exploration of how farmers are using digital technology to drive their operations into the future. Picture supplied

A notebook in the top pocket was the way farmers in previous generations kept their records. But today ag tech is giving primary producers access to more data and knowledge than ever before.

In the first part series of the AgTech Revolution series, the latest technologies that are having the biggest impact on farming operations are explored.



The first episode introduces visionary farmers who are embracing the digital farming revolution and examining the opportunities and challenges.



Titled 'Digital Ag - Farming's New Frontier', the episode features Andrew Bate, who is the managing director of Bendee Farming and chief executive of Swarm Farm Robotics, and AgriFutures managing director John Harvey.

Also featuring is Food Agility CRC chief scientist Prof David Lamb, Deloitte's Ben van Delden, KPMG's Michael White, Agriwebb co-founder John Fargher and James Knight, from The Sisters Pastoral Co.

The episode explores how Australia, despite having one of the most challenging landscapes for agricultural production, is leading the way in both agtech innovation and adoption.

"We've got the most innovative, most adoptive farmers in the world here," Mr Bate said.



"We farm in one of the most the driest climates with some of the most ancient soils that have lost a lot of the natural fertility already in one of the most variable climates in the world.



"And we do it completely unsubsidised. And I think Australian farmers are proud that we're not subsidised.



"If you look internationally, the EU and all of those countries through the US, you get a paycheck from the government to farm, to subsidise your operation.



"In Australia, if you're not a good farmer, you go broke, you go out of business."

Prof Lamb highlighted how Australian farmers punch above their weight.

"For every Australian we feed, we feed another 450 people overseas," he said.



"Farming is principally about decision making, so the digital evolution is helping and will continue to help even more farmers make better decisions."

The episode also explores how ag tech can help maintain Australia's outstanding reputation on the world stage.

"We have a good reputation," Mr Harvey said.



"It's something that we can't be complacent about.



"We've got to keep challenging ourselves, we've got to keep growing."