Offers of more than $5.5 million are being sought on the 729 hectare (1802 acre) Western Downs property Lindeman.
Located on Wilsons Road some 37km west of Dalby, the property offered by Shaun and Karla Smith features mainly brigalow and belah country with the balance comprising of forest type soils.
Lindeman is described as being an ideal backgrounding property with about 200ha of cultivation, which could be increased with further development.
The six main paddocks are serviced by all-weather roads.
Pasture species on the grazing country range from Rhodes grass, bambatsi, and creeping bluegrass through to natural grasses.
About 40ha of barley and 40ha of wheat is currently in the ground.
Water is supplied from five dams and 11 troughs as well as rainwater storage. There is also a lagoon on Moramby Creek, which runs through the property.
The steel rail cattle yards are equipped with a crush with scales and a loading ramp.
Other improvements include two machinery sheds, three workshops, two 60 tonne silos with single aerators, a molasses tank, three raised steel dog pens, and two carports.
The main five bedroom home features a large L shaped screened deck.
There is also a two bedroom home that was built in 2014-15.
There are 11 gas wells on Lindeman with about four years left on current agreement, which has no yearly income in place.
Contact Aaron Landgren, 0402 455 708, or Andrew Fitzsimmons, 0428 625 311, Fitzsimmons Real Estate.
