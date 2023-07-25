Warm, dry spring forecast

European and Asian heatwaves have dominated the news recently and although the two hemispheres operate a little independently, the chances of warmer than average weather in Australia are pretty strong from late winter onwards. The principal cause of such an assessment is the development of an El Nino event. It is also despite the Bureau of Meteorology maintaining an El Nino alert only, which leads to a full event in about 70 per cent of the time. It does not change the long-range forecast of warmer and drier conditions in much of Australia for at least spring because such an assessment takes into account all influences from the oceans and atmosphere as well.
Sea surface temperatures in the central - eastern tropical Pacific continue to exceed El Nino thresholds and most models indicate further warming is likely in the coming months and persisting into early 2024 at least. It has been the atmospheric response to this warming that had been lagging behind. For example, the past month has seen the Southern Oscillation Index continue in neutral levels, with the 30-day SOI at +3.8 for the period ending July 22, which is well above the El Nino threshold of around -7.
In addition, as mentioned previously, the trade wind patterns and cloudiness in the western tropical Pacific are not yet reflecting a true El Nino situation and this means the Pacific Ocean and atmosphere have yet to become fully coupled, as would normally be expected during El Nino events. Also, warmer than normal SSTs persist in the south-west Pacific from east of New Guinea to the east of New Zealand while the Coral Sea and Tasman Sea also continue to experience warmer than usual anomalies.
These patterns do not appear to be decreasing as would normally be the case in an El Nino. However, they also point to warmer than normal temperatures in spring but there remains a little doubt on the effect this might have on eastern Australian rainfall patterns if such anomalies persist through spring. One result could be to briefly increase rainfall in occasional easterly wind events meaning that overall, rainfall might not be as far below normal as in some previous El Nino events - just that it falls in well spaced but occasional significant events. Hence the Bureau of Meteorology's reluctance to declare the El Nino is now with us.
To our west, and as indicated previously, The Indian Ocean Dipole is still neutral but most modelling still favours it becoming positive by the end of the winter so this development, along with the El Nino in the Pacific, is likely to significantly impact eastern Australian rainfall for the rest of 2023.
