Farm Online
Home/Weather

Warm spring likely with or without El Nino

By Don White, Weatherwatch
July 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warm, dry spring forecast
Warm, dry spring forecast

European and Asian heatwaves have dominated the news recently and although the two hemispheres operate a little independently, the chances of warmer than average weather in Australia are pretty strong from late winter onwards. The principal cause of such an assessment is the development of an El Nino event. It is also despite the Bureau of Meteorology maintaining an El Nino alert only, which leads to a full event in about 70 per cent of the time. It does not change the long-range forecast of warmer and drier conditions in much of Australia for at least spring because such an assessment takes into account all influences from the oceans and atmosphere as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.