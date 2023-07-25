Warm, dry spring forecast

These patterns do not appear to be decreasing as would normally be the case in an El Nino. However, they also point to warmer than normal temperatures in spring but there remains a little doubt on the effect this might have on eastern Australian rainfall patterns if such anomalies persist through spring. One result could be to briefly increase rainfall in occasional easterly wind events meaning that overall, rainfall might not be as far below normal as in some previous El Nino events - just that it falls in well spaced but occasional significant events. Hence the Bureau of Meteorology's reluctance to declare the El Nino is now with us.