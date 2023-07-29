Kempton Station is described as a unique investment opportunity that offers a combination of a high-quality carbon projects and cattle.
Offered through Oxley Capital Partners and McCulloch Agencies, the 1956 hectare (4832 acre) Inverell, NSW, property is forecasted to generate about 310,000 ACCUs over a 25 year period, while running up to 300 cows plus followers.
Situated 33km south east of Inverell, NSW, the property has two registered carbon projects, underpinned by developer Carbon Friendly.
Carbon project 1 is a Human-Induced Regeneration Project, while Carbon Project 2 is a Environmental Plantings Project.
The HIR project involves a 465ha carbon estimation area and has a 100 year permanence period. Some 167,200 ACCUs are expected to be generated during the 25 years. However, ACCU generation is not forecasted until 2026.
The second EP project has a 199ha planting area and also has a 100 year permanence period. The project requires a capital investment of about $1.85 million (about $9300/ha including fencing) beginning in June 2024 to account for the cost of planting, maintenance (over three years) and fencing. This project is expected to generate 143,193 ACCUs during the next 25 years.
Both projects are registered with the Australian Government's Emissions Reduction Fund.
No ACCUs have been generated or sold at this stage and changes to management in regards to livestock and feral animal control across the whole property are said to necessary for success.
The granite grazing country is said to be a good balance of country ranging from creek flats through to moderately undulating cleared and shade timbered country.
The property is fenced into 30 paddocks and has previously carried up to 300 cows producing weaners on unimproved native grasses without a fertiliser program. Kempton is currently running agistment cattle.
Water is supplied from a double frontage to Moredun Creek, creeks, numerous springs, and 33 dams. The average annual rainfall for Kempton is about 806mm (32 inches).
Infrastructure includes a lock-up four bay shed, a three bay machinery shed with a workshop, and a three stand shearing shed, cattle yards equipped with a crush and calf cradle, and four silos.
There is also a solid four bedroom, two bathroom partially renovated family home with a detached granny flat as well as a two bedroom workers' cottage.
Expressions of interest on Kempton Station close on August 31.
Contact Ben Craw, 0417 230 482, and Nic Clancy, 0409 373 320, Oxley Capital Partners, or Michael Corcoran, 0417 657 589, and Daniel McCulloch, 0429 613 332, McCulloch Agencies.
