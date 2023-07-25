Farm Online
Home/Dairy

NSW researchers look to use seaweed enzyme as substitute for rennet

July 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global consumption of cheese is expected to increase. Picture Shutterstock
Global consumption of cheese is expected to increase. Picture Shutterstock

Milk-clotting enzymes found in marine species may help cheesemakers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.