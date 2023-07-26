Becoming an employer of choice can help solve labour issues on dairy farms, Irish management consultant Noillaig Heffernan told the Herd '23 conference at Bendigo in March.
"An employer of choice is somebody who is not looking for staff; staff are looking to work for them, regardless of the market," she said.
But for many farmers, this required a complete turnaround in mindset about labour.
"If we see our staff as a cost, we feel negative about it," she said. "We try to avoid it, we try to diminish it.
"Whereas if I see my staff as an asset, I would invest in them, I would shine them up, polish them."
Ms Heffernan said people were critical to the success of dairy farming businesses - and that hadn't changed in centuries.
"As much as our technology has changed, as much as agriculture has changed ... people are still very much the same," she said.
"So the strengths and difficulties that we would have seen nearly 100 years ago when my Dad was born, people are still reacting in the same way."
Employing people was a bit like a snakes and ladders game (see Figure 1). The key was to get things right from the start. "If you put in a really good foundation into the game you're playing, it's ripe for the taking," she said.
Planning was the vital first step.
"Now what I find interesting is that much thought and effort is put into every aspect of the day (on a dairy farm) but dairy business people are a little bit slipshod about employing people," Ms Heffernen said.
She suggests farmers map out their farm year, identifying the periods of peak labour demand and periods where there would be time to train staff.
Bringing someone in at the start of a busy period was a poor idea.
"That's a baptism of fire, it is actually probably very unethical; so you're throwing somebody in the deep end, but it's also not a great way to build a reputation for your business," she said.
The next phase was the initial period of appointment. Farmers needed to have clarity about their business and the role the person was to fill.
They needed to be able to communicate this clearly so they could quickly bring people up to speed.
They needed to ensure that the person understood what was expected of them and that they had their workday planned.
New employees became frustrated if they stood around waiting to be told what to do. It was also important to allow people to work knowing what their workload was so that they could contribute their energy accordingly.
People wanted to make a good impression and would put 100 per cent into the first task they were asked to do. But if they were not told that was just the first task or the easiest task for the day, they would expend all their energy on it.
"But tomorrow I'm going to be a little bit more savvy and I'm going to put less energy into the first task because if I don't know what's ahead of me," she said.
People needed clarity about their work.
"That creates that level of security," Ms Heffernan said. "Remember the leading cause of job dissatisfaction is lack of role clarity."
Ms Heffernan said a planned approach to labour needs could also help identify opportunities.
"When you do this really well, you may well find that you don't actually need that full-time employee you thought you did, that three-part time employees would totally solve the issue that you have and spread risk," she said.
Ms Heffernan said dairy farm businesses needed to create a positive first impression on every single person who passed through their business.
"Every single person who passes through your business is a potential brand ambassador for your business," she said.
This extended to the vet or the artificial insemination technician and to all employees whether they were employed "for a minute or for 10 years".
Even in a time of technology and social media, word of mouth was still the best form of attraction and retention.
"It's a really clever idea from a psychological point of view," she said.
We're looking at people investing in people as a long game, and it does pay returns.- Noillaig Heffernan
People would not recommend somebody for a position if they thought that person would ruin their reputation with their previous employer.
Farmers - and all employers - needed to become more tolerant of high staff turnover. "Expect numbers of people to go through your system with an ambition of longevity," she said.
"Probably realistically, we are looking at a two-year turnover as pretty good."
Farmers needed to invest in their staff - even if they did not stay with them.
"We're looking at people investing in people as a long game, and it does pay returns," she said.
When people felt valued in the business, they were positive about that business.
They were more likely to seek out that business again if they were between jobs and would recommend that business to other people looking for work.
"Regardless of whether it's a tight employment market or not, employers of choice always have people who want to work for them," Ms Heffernen said.
"That's the Holy Grail. When you're in that position, people are looking to work for you ... you really have a pipeline of people who will be ready to jump when you call."
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.