Namoi Cotton's chairman, Tim Watson, will collect $255,000 as a retention payment, plus a $70,833 monthly fee, in return for taking on the job of executive chairman for three months, or longer.
All up, he could pocket $1.2 million in the temporary role, if it lasts a year.
Mr Watson took over the job in early July after chief executive officer, John Stevenson, departed abruptly at the end of June, having served two and half years at the helm.
His CEO's pay packet in 2021-22 was less than $550,000 a year.
A former cotton grower from Hillston in southern NSW, who has been a Namoi board director since 2014, Mr Watson was elected chairman of the board in late 2018.
His package includes his ongoing board director's fee of $130,000 a year, plus superannuation.
Namoi's people, culture and nomination committee chairman, Ian Wilton, confirmed the temporary remuneration boost to cover Mr Watson's new executive management responsibilities as the company held last week's annual general meeting, in Toowoomba.
There were no questions arising from shareholders.
Although the appointment is initially for three months, as Namoi begins searching for a permanent CEO, Mr Wilton reported it was expected Mr Watson could stay in the job for up to a year.
The temporary executive chairman's appointment coincides with Namoi conducting a strategic review to assess options to maximise value for shareholders and bolster business sustainability.
It has selected Blackpeak Capital to advise on various options, which may range from asset sales to expansion or merger moves.
Mr Watson's new monthly salary includes superannuation, but none of the usual short or long term incentive bonuses generally associated with senior company executive positions.
He will also need to give a month's notice if he wants to relinquish the job, although the board can choose to terminate his position without notice in certain circumstances, such as any serious misconduct.
Mr Wilton, who is also the chairman of the board of big agribusiness, Elders, said Mr Watson's bonus $255,000 retention payment, which includes a superannuation component, was conditional on him successfully completing his term.
If he opted to quit the role early, the board may, however, choose to pay him out rather than requiring him to work a full month's notice.
Mr Watson has previously flagged his current term as chairman would likely involve finding a successor to lead the board as he expected not to be seeking re-election when his directorship term concluded in the next couple of years.
He and his wife, Sally, who were involved in vegetable cropping before growing cotton in the Lachlan Valley, sold their Sunland Agriculture enterprise early last year for a reported $45 million.
The 1750 hectare property, which included 20 kilometres of Lachlan River frontage and 1000ha developed for overhead spray irrigation, was bought by US-based MERS Global Investments, which also owns the nearby 32,730ha Merrowie Station.
Namoi Cotton, which posted a $4m profit at the end of its 2022-23 trading year after ginning 680,000 more bales than the previous season's 490,000, reported to the AGM that picking and ginning progress from the recent 2023 crop had been good.
About 650,000 bales were ginned by mid-July and almost 1.1m bales had been contracted to Namoi by growers.
Overall cotton quality had been good, too, with low moisture and above average lint yields, while ginning productivity was subsequently better than last season and energy consumption down.
However, cottonseed yields extracted from the fibre had been lower.
Despite losing its CEO, Namoi's share price has responded relatively positively to the improved ginning season results, gaining more than 20pc in the past month to around 44 cents this week.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.