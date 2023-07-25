Farm Online
Namoi Cotton chairman's pay rise breaks $1m to fill CEO's role

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
July 25 2023 - 12:30pm
Namoi Cotton executive chairman, Tim Watson. File photo.
Namoi Cotton's chairman, Tim Watson, will collect $255,000 as a retention payment, plus a $70,833 monthly fee, in return for taking on the job of executive chairman for three months, or longer.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

