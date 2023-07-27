The United States returned to the position of Australia's largest beef export market by volume after many years for the month of June, taking 20,585 tonnes for the month against the 18,831 tonnes exported to Japan.
That trend has continued in the first 20 days of July with the US remaining our largest beef export market taking over 14,940t over that 20-day period as against Japan at just 11,921t.
This trend is likely to be a short-term reflection of current market variables given reducing domestic beef supplies in the US and an increased exportable surplus in Australia. There are also reports of high inventory levels in Japan at present with some containers recently being diverted to Osaka because cold stores in Tokyo had no space.
The Japanese market, however, is most likely to remain our largest beef export market by value and by volume over the medium term with Korea and China more likely than the US to wrest any value or volume mantle from Japan over the next decade.
When the liberalisation of the Japanese market was announced in 1987, US packers thought they would benefit most from the premium end of the Japanese market. Australia to that point had supplied mostly lower quality grassfed beef under a controlled tender system and US packers thought Australia would remain confined to the struggling commodity end.
They underestimated Australia's ability to develop a feedlot industry and adapt production systems to deliver against new Japanese requirements. As the Australian industry worked to strategically reposition its product, its investment in feedlots, quality systems and marketing took the US by surprise.
The investment by over a dozen Japanese trading houses in the Australian beef industry from the 1980s also played an important part in the repositioning of the Australian industry away from its manufacturing base to a much greater spread of product outcomes that embraced the quality end of the Japanese market.
Japan surpassed the US as our major beef market in the 1990s.
Japanese investment in the Australian industry helped to facilitate both the growth and maintenance of our market share in Japan over subsequent years and its rise to what is now our most valuable export beef market.
That is no better exemplified than by NH Foods who have been in Australia since the early 1980s, purchasing their first abattoir at Oakey in Queensland in 1987. They now own three processing plants in Australia and in 2023, some 40 years later, they remain one of Australia's largest beef processing entities.
Japan's total beef imports in the first five months of 2023 were up 6 per cent to 268,213t year-on-year.
The US Meat Export Federation says the market, however, has been taking less chilled and more frozen product in 2023 and at much lower prices as the market recovers from the pandemic.
With reports of high inventories, total beef imports for the month of May, according to the USMEF, fell 21pc, affecting all supplying countries.
Australia and the US remain the two largest beef suppliers to Japan. Australia supplies a wider range of quality cuts than the US but the market has skewed in volume terms more recently towards short plate, chuck/chuck roll and brisket. There is also an increasing trade in manufacturing beef from Australia as well as an important market for beef offals especially tongues and skirts for yakiinicku.
Japan imports a high percentage of frozen short plate from the US and Canada. The last time the US cattle cycle reduced US export supplies 10 years ago, the market looked to use a lot more secondary cuts to cover the reduced supply. That could happen again to Australia's advantage.
Australia gained a tariff advantage on the US when its Free Trade Agreement with Japan entered into force on 1 January, 2015.
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, known as the CPTPP, involving 12 countries including originally the US, included further cuts in import tariffs for beef into Japan.
When Donald Trump pulled the US out of the agreement in 2017, the subsequent tariff reductions for beef under the CPTPP did not apply to US beef.
After significant pressure from US industry, the Trump Administration negotiated a separate agreement with Japan, the US Japan Trade Agreement that entered into force in January 2020. It had the intention for the US beef industry of bringing them into line with the CPTPP country tariff reductions which included Australia.
Both the US and Australian trade agreements include volume safeguards which when triggered allows the import tariff on beef to increase for the remainder of the year.
The US and CPTPP safeguards are different. The US triggered their volume safeguards under the US-JTA in March 2021. The safeguard was re-negotiated to a triple trigger mechanism that was fiinalised in November 2022 and implemented this year.
But despite the re-negotiated safeguards, a recent study by the USDA's Economic Research Service has forecast that those new safeguards may still come back to bite the US.
The ERS study estimates that Japanese beef production will fall by 17.2pc by 2033/34 relative to 2018 levels while beef imports are estimated to increase by 26.6pc.
While the Australian and US beef industries should both benefit greatly if these forecasts prove correct, the forecasts also estimate that US beef imports into Japan are likely to trigger higher tariffs again by 2028 and onwards to when the trade agreements finish in 2033/34.
The same study forecasts that won't happen with Australia.
