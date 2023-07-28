Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Analysis

International wheat futures surge on Ukrainian port bombings

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
July 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyers out-bidding each other
Buyers out-bidding each other

Despite Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures closing limit up 60 US cents a bushel on Wednesday night, they then fell 30 USc/bu on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.