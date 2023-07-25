Farm Online
Home/Beef

Queensland cattle carbon results outdo estimates three-fold

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
July 26 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew and Meagan Lawrie, Moora Plains, Gogango near Rockhampton. Picture by Ellouise Bailey.
Andrew and Meagan Lawrie, Moora Plains, Gogango near Rockhampton. Picture by Ellouise Bailey.

The phenomenal carbon sequestering results on two Queensland cattle operations have given Australia's beef industry 'real ammunition' to fight back against those who want livestock taken from the landscape, industry leaders say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.