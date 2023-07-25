The phenomenal carbon sequestering results on two Queensland cattle operations have given Australia's beef industry 'real ammunition' to fight back against those who want livestock taken from the landscape, industry leaders say.
The Archer family's Rexton near Goondiwindi and Andrew and Meagan Lawrie's Moora Plains, west of Rockhampton, are part of what is arguably Australia's first large-scale soil carbon measuring project, overseen by CarbonLink. The two operations have just been issued a combined 151,312 Australian Carbon Credit Units, known as ACCUs.
Over five years until 2021, Rexton was able to sequester 10.6 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in soil for every one tonne of livestock grazed. At Moora Plains, 12t for every tonne of livestock grazed was sequestered. These figures were after accounting for all emissions, including methane.
On-farm practices implemented on both Rexton and Moora Plains focused on intensive grazing systems to facilitate greater soil and pasture rest periods.
Alasdair MacLeod, executive chairman of private investment group Macdoch Australia which is heavily involved in funding projects linking natural capital to on-farm productivity, described the results as hugely significant for Australia's carbon accounts.
"It shows how well-managed livestock can be massively carbon negative," he said.
"Across the two projects, totalling 5,488 hectares, they have sequestered 151,600t of CO2-e over a five-year period.
"Importantly, two of those years were bad drought years, so we can nail up-front concerns about permanency of this sequestration and point instead to the importance of getting management right to ensure that sequestered carbon stays in the soil, however dry it gets."
Even at a conservative sequestration rate of 5.5t per hectare per annum, when multiplied out across Australia's grazing country, the results could be incredible.
"It's clearly not possible to sequester at this rate across every grazing property in Australia, because of the massive variation in soil type and rainfall, but let's say that it could be achieved across 30 million hectares, which is less than 10pc of all grazing land," Mr MacLeod said.
That's 66m tonnes of CO2-e per annum. Or about 14pc of Australia's annual emissions.
That goes a long way to fending off those who'd have us all eat meat that's grown in a laboratory, according to Mr MacLeod.
He also made the point there was now plenty of evidence that more carbon in the soil leads to better water-holding capacity.
"Various researchers, including the prestigious Rothamstead Research Centre in the UK have found that a 1000 hectare farm that increases soil organic carbon by 1pc could hold the equivalent of 100 Olympic swimming pools more water," he said.
"So management practices that build up soil carbon will also build better resilience to drought and keep more of our farmers in business without having to resort to drought relief."
The broader CarbonLink project involves five farms in total - a further property in Central Queensland and one in the North Burnett, as well as a fifth near Walcha in NSW.
Rexton and Moora Plains delivered exceptional results for this geographic location of Australia, according to CarbonLink, and importantly, was the first data to indicate the application of regenerative farming practices, even throughout periods of severe drought, could contribute to net gains in carbon stored.
CarbonLink chair Dr Terry McCosker said the sequestration rates were more than three times the original estimates.
"These findings represent a significant advancement for our agricultural sector," he said.
"These outcomes serve as a compelling testament to the potential Australian agriculture holds, not only in driving the advancement of their respective businesses and industry towards carbon neutrality through enhanced soil and landscape health, but also in making enduring contributions towards national emissions reduction objectives in the long run."
Indeed, Mr MacLeod, said Australia could lead the world in this space.
"I believe that the world demand for decarbonisation and for reducing the risk from nature loss, is going to present innovative landowners with good opportunities for building more resilient businesses," he said.
"Furthermore, it will present Australia with a great opportunity to demonstrate to the world what a truly sustainable agricultural sector looks like and this will ensure that our products are well positioned in world markets."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
