As the global textile industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing interest in sustainable fashion and an increased demand for formal wear signal a potentially promising era for the wool industry.
Representatives of the fashion and textile world flocked to major trade fairs across Italy and in Paris over the past two months, with increased buyers present to mark the return of confidence in the wake of COVID-19.
AWI general manager for processing innovation and education extension Julie Davies said an optimistic supply chain gathered in Italy during June and July for the Autumn Winter 2024/2025 buying season, with The Woolmark Company exhibiting at trade shows to launch The Wool Lab Autumn Winter 2024/2025 and to meet with industry.
"The Wool Lab is the world's premier collection of curated innovative yarns, fabrics and processes dedicated to wool," she said.
"They are provided to the textile industry both in a physical form as seen at the trade shows as well as in a digital format."
Ms Davies said wool's versatility and strong eco-credentials continue to attract new opportunities and applications from footwear, performance apparel, interiors, accessories and beyond.
"Attending trade shows is a unique opportunity to connect with our key manufacturing partners and those within the textile supply chain," she said.
"It enables promotion of latest innovative developments, sourcing support and enables in depth discussions to bring wool to the forefront of people's minds for adoption into future collections and product ranges.
"With a global interest in sustainability and natural fibres, across both process and product development, it really is a great time for wool."
Biannual yarn fair Pitti Filati, held in Florence, Italy, saw more than 3500 registered buyers, with Italian buyers up by 18 per cent and foreign buyers up by 17pc.
CEO of Pitti Immagine Raffaello Napoleone described the event as "where fashion begins" and said there was extraordinary energy over the three day fair.
"The excellent final attendance figures - we recorded an 18pc increase in buyers, gradually returning to pre-COVID levels - once again demonstrate the role of the fair for the spinning sector and the fashion system as a whole," he said.
"They strongly encourage our exhibiting companies, who deserve all the credit for these results, which will certainly provide momentum in facing the complex dynamics they will encounter in the coming months."
At Milano Unica in Milan, renewal was the key theme, with the show highlighting that current increasing demand for formalwear demonstrates a growing focus on elegance as made-to-measure offerings boom.
According to Italian National Institute of Statistics data put out by Milano Unica, exports of woollen fabrics during the January to March time frame grew by 37.9 per cent, with exports exceeding pre-Covid values by 36.7pc.
Milano Unica president Alessandro Barberis Canonico said attendance levels had exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
"The overall increase in the number of buyers, particularly from Japan, China and Korea, and the important confirmation of American participation, along with the positive results of the first quarter of 2023 recorded by Made-in-Italy textiles in the premium and luxury segment, suggest that strong growth has returned and is focused on a fundamental theme for Milano Unica," he said.
"Elegance and quality are, in fact, the key characteristics of our event."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.