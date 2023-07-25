Farm Online
Australia records massive 9pc jump in farm debt

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 25 2023
Farm debt hit $109.9 billion in 2021-22, primarily driven by the strong demand for land.
Farm debt hit $109.9 billion in 2021-22, primarily driven by the strong demand for land. Picture supplied

Farm debt hit $109.9 billion in 2021-22, primarily driven by the strong demand for land.

