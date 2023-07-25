Attracting workers to the machinery industry is the focus of a new campaign being spearheaded by the Tractor and Machinery Industry Association of Australia.
Launching the campaign at the recent TMA annual conference in Sydney, which was attended by more than 200 people, TMA executive director Gary Northover said labour shortages were a major issue for the industry.
"Challenges with staffing is something we've all been experiencing," he said.
"The TMA has been exploring the best way we can assist in this area.
"We don't see our role as helping people in the instant employment market, we think our role is more wide-reaching than that. The area we really want to apply some traction to is raising awareness of careers in the tractor and machinery industry."
Mr Northover said surveys carried out in the last couple of years showed a lack of awareness of what the machinery industry can offer.
"The overwhelming finding is that young people simply don't have any idea about the diversity of roles, the opportunities and the support that exists within our industry," he said.
"It's seen with a negative connotation as a place where parents might not want their child to go and work.
"On the flipside, once you enter the industry, retention is very strong. Studies show once people are in our industry, they like it and they stay, so that's a good news story that we need to draw upon.
"We've also heard a lot about young people and their concern about the environment and sustainability and we think that's an issue we can talk to young people on."
Mr Northover said the campaign was not only targeted at youth.
"Our strategy is promoting our industry to young people, their parents and educators," he said.
"It's about raising awareness of career opportunities, working conditions and the role the industry plays in addressing climate and food shortage needs."
The TMA is in the process of creating a series of short videos showcasing young people that are working in the machinery industry.
"Lived experience and people telling their story, we think that's a really important message to build on," Mr Northover said.
The videos will be marketed using the channels young people use - TikTok and Instagram - as well as platforms targetted at their parents and educators, such as Facebook.
TMA will also be working with PIEFA (Primary Industries Education Foundation Australia) to build more content related to the machinery industry on their website, particularly in the Career Harvest section that helps students explore various careers in agriculture.
"We believe this will help stir interest in potential candidates," Mr Northover said.
Materials such as posters that can be used in schools and dealerships will also be created.
The TMA board has agreed to an initial investment of $75,000 to kickstart the campaign.
"We think it's that important for us as an industry that we need to put some horsepower behind this," Mr Northover said.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
