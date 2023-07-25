As the juggernaut that is the power of seaweed to reduce methane emissions in cattle rolls on, scientists are now tackling challenges such as palatability and producing feed additives at a price point viable for the farmer.
One innovative company, set up by two synthetic biologists based at Macquarie University in Sydney, is using bioengineering to modify yeast to produce Asparagopsis-like molecules capable of reducing emissions when fed to cattle.Called Number 8 Bio, in a nod to New Zealand farming folklore that a piece of number 8 baling wire will fix anything, the company is also looking to combine methane reduction with production benefits.
Alex Carpenter and Tom Williams have dedicated their careers to using yeast to make high-value products in sectors like pharmaceuticals, biofuels and even food flavouring.
When they learned about the large methane reductions possible from Asparagopsis seaweed, they immediately knew it would be possible to emulate the activity with yeast.
Effectively, they are brewing a new feed additive - taking the process that happens in seaweed to make it active and replicating that in yeast.
They have partnered with an animal health company and have been testing their BetterFeed product, which is designed to reduce remnant methane by up to 98 per cent. Putting that into scale, just one fermentation plant could produce enough BetterFeed additive to feed 4.7 million livestock.
The next step will be trials on a small herd of cows to test efficiency, which will be complete towards the end of next year.
Number 8 Bio's founders are hoping to commercialise the product themselves.
To that end, they are investigating demand and are adamant any feed additive with methane-reducing potential must be packaged with other production benefits for the farmer.
They are conscious of the growing number of products being launched in this area.
"Half of the work we are doing is locking in feed conversion efficiencies, across different feed systems and breeds," Dr Carpenter said.
Palatability is also addressed.
"In yeast, methane inhibitory chemicals don't have a bad taste. This will taste like normal yeast so producers can include a large amount in the diets of their animals before any rejection is seen," Dr Carpenter said.
Another challenge they see is in scaling production to meet the demands of large-scale agricultural operations.
"There is likely to be significantly less cost involved - the main input into yeast fermentation is cane sugar and we already have a large industry here," Dr Carpenter said.
"Brewing does not need much space. A 100,000 litre tank would service 300,000 cows per year. We are aiming for production facilities in Queensland and NSW."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
