Tightening of supply typical for this time of year, combined with a smidge of increased demand on the back of rainfall, has flowed through to increased demand at saleyards and seen a number of key indicators hold steady or lift over the past week.
Processor cows have lead the way, with the indicator now a solid 7 cents a kilogram liveweight above where it was a month ago. Heavy steer prices are firm, while feeder steers are trending slightly up.
Meat & Livestock Australia analyst Jenny Lim said a number of processors were currently coming out of planned winter maintenance shutdown periods, adding demand to the market.
Slaughter numbers this week and next are expected to reflect that.
"We've seen both export and supermarket buyers return to market over the past week, adding to the competition and helping to improve prices," she said.
Good rainfall in the north-west and central regions of Queensland had also increased restocker demand to some degree, she said.
"Plus, there is some buying by southerners in northern markets, across all categories," Ms Lim said.
"That's also not unusual for this time of year when southern supply dries up."
Victorian agent Brian McCormack, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock at Leongatha, said while the wait list to get finished cattle killed had shortened, it was still having an effect on demand in the south.
Where it had blown out to eight weeks, it is now typically only a matter of a two-week wait.
"If we can get more bullocks moved on, there will be more demand back in the market," Mr McCormack said.
"There is very little restocker competition at the moment."
Northern NSW agent Matthew Duff, Harold Curry at Tenterfield, said even though July was typically a quiet time, numbers this year were particularly low, indicating the big volumes of cattle offloaded earlier as the market started to drop.
"Minimal oat crops went in this season, so where we'd normally start to see cattle finished on crop coming through, that's not happening either," said.
He felt that would create somewhat of a supply gap later in the year, which might provide some strength to the market but that would also depend on demand.
Pending dryer conditions were certainly having an affect on sentiment, he said.
Mr McCormack felt worry about interest rates was probably more pertinent in the south, with many producers now crunching the numbers on what they will be able to do on-farm this financial year.
Mecardo analyst Jamie-Lee Oldfield said the market resilience demonstrated this month could be promising that there was little downside left to come, although reports from the global market might be a bad sign.
Freezers in Asia are full and production in the United States is stronger than anticipated. Australian beef exporters are counting heavily on US export volumes to dip as herds start to be rebuilt post-drought there.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
