Farm Online
Home/Beef

Cattle prices tread water, most in 'wait and see' mode

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
July 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not a lot of cattle price movement is being recorded at the moment, with many very much in a 'wait and see' mode, agents report. Picture Sally Gall.
Not a lot of cattle price movement is being recorded at the moment, with many very much in a 'wait and see' mode, agents report. Picture Sally Gall.

Tightening of supply typical for this time of year, combined with a smidge of increased demand on the back of rainfall, has flowed through to increased demand at saleyards and seen a number of key indicators hold steady or lift over the past week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.