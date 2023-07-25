Hicks family win another champion ribbon with Australian Beef Composites

Andrew, Hennie and Tom Hicks, Hicks Beef, Holbrook, with some of their Composite cows. The family took out grand champion pen of five steers in the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial. Picture by Alexandra Bernard

This is branded content for Hicks Beef.

This year's win in the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial by Hicks Beef is no accident.

Conducted at Teys Australia's Jindalee feedlot, Stockinbing, the trial has become Australia's largest commercial feedlot trial, and Hicks Beef has taken home the top prize three times in the trials 14 year history.

Hicks Beef, operated by the Hicks family at Holbrook in New South Wales has been exhibiting in the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial since its inception in 2010, and has won the champion pen of five steers in 2012, 2021 and now again in 2023.



Andrew and Anne Hicks, their son, Tom and his wife, Kate, operate their Australian Beef Composite and Red Angus stud and commercial herd on three properties in the localities of Holbrook (1950 hectares), Jingellic (700ha), and Walwa (400ha).



This year their team of Australian Beef Composite steers received the top points for feedlot performance and together with carcase results was named grand champion from 89 teams.

Hicks Beef has consistently placed in the top ten over many years, with this year being no exception, placing first and fifth with their two teams entered.



Jeff House of Jeff House Livestock, Forbes, has been the trial analyst for the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial since its inception, and is not surprised that Hicks Beef has taken the top honours again.

Mr House has analysed the data from the trials, specifically from 2010 to 2016, which was the first six years of the competition, and compared the results of purebred teams and crossbred animals.

His findings support the results of the trials, in which crossbred cattle have performed better in daily growth rates, and ultimately profitibility.

"I did some very high level analysis looking at the difference between British purebred cattle, predominantly, and crossbreds," Mr House said.

Andrew and Anne Hicks, their son, Tom and his wife, Kate, operate their Australian Beef Composite and Red Angus stud and commercial herd on three properties in the localities of Holbrook (1950 hectares), Jingellic (700ha), and Walwa (400ha). Picture supplied

"We had a reasonably even split in numbers with a bit over 1500 purebred cattle in the analysis, and 875 crossbred cattle, and they were pretty evenly split between straight British crossbreds and British/European crossbreds. We had the Hicks' composites and a number of Charolais/Angus cross teams as well as Angus/Simmental teams, so those British/European crossbreds."

Mr House said he essentially looked at the data to see what sort of differences there were in feedlot performance and carcase traits.

"When they came into the feedlot, the purebreds, general speaking, came in a fraction heavier (about 10 kg) than the crossbreds, and had a little bit more fat, so 5.2mm of rump fat and the crossbreds were a fraction leaner at 4.7mm," he said.

"The really big differences, however, were when I started looking at the average daily weight gains in the feedlot."

Over the 102 day feeding program, Mr House said the purebreds gained just over 2kg (2.04kg) per head per day, whereas the crossbred cattle gained 2.22kg per head per day.

Hicks Beef's champion pen of steers from the 2012 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial. Picture supplied

"So they put on close to 200 grams more per day, which over 102 days is a pretty significant outcome," he said.

"In the end, the crossbreds were actually heavier with their final weights averaging 638kg, versus 632kg for the purebreds.

"Another interesting outcome, which all comes back to hybrid vigour as well, is the crossbreds had less health treatments per 100 head, over the purebreds, which would be reflected in average weight gain."

And to back up this analysis, this year's champion team from Hicks Beef achieved an average daily weight gain of 2.02-2.59kg per head per day, and had no health treatments during the trial.

When it came time to assess the carcases at the abattoirs, Mr House said the data revealed that there was no great difference in dressing percentages, P8 fat or rib fat, and both were well within the specifications on average.

"When we looked at marbling, boning groups etc, and this was prior to MSA indexing, all the eating quality data from the MSA showed, on average, no difference between the two groups," he said.

Hicks Beef has consistently placed in the top ten of the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial over many years, with this year being no exception, placing first and fifth with their two teams entered. Picture supplied

He believes this indicates that the carcase quality and performance of crossbreds is equal to that of purebred cattle.

"Sometimes carcase quality is seen as a problem with crossbred cattle, whereas this data suggests this is not the case," Mr House said.

Breaking it down to the trial results, he said the crossbred teams got better points for feedlot performance, which was driven by their higher average daily weight gains, and there was little difference between the two in carcase points.

"Generally speaking crossbred cattle then ended up with higher total points, but the really big difference was the profit and loss, calculated from the feedlot," he said.

"There was a significant increase in profitability per team for the crossbreds over the purebreds, which ended up about $200 per team, equating to about a $45 advantage per head for the five animals, and these figures would have blown out since then."

Mr House said the advantage of the crossbreds was their higher growth rate in the feedlot.

"This performance is really a major driver of profitability in the feedlot, so if you can reduce health issues and increase weight gain in the feedlot, then they are the two key drivers to profitability," he said.

"Crossbreeding allows you to use the best animals from each breed, so you can target animals for growth, carcase quality, etc, using the best traits from different breeds and using high quality animals from different breeds to achieve those sort of outcomes.

"That's what a lot of the crossbreeders in the trial, including the Hicks', are doing with their composite cattle. It provides an opportunity to pick the best from each breed and then end up, through hybrid vigour, with animals that perform even better than either of their parents.

"The Hick's philosophy is to use top genetics to produce their animals, which are superior."

Mr House said the trial data had not been analysed since then, and some specifications had changed, however he was extremely confident that the results would be exactly the same.

Selling more than 400 bulls annually, the Hicks family held a successful Autumn bull sale in March, achieving a total clearance of 48 Australian Beef Composite bulls and sold 13 out of 15 Red Angus bulls.

Tom Hicks said their Autumn bull sale results helped to justify the countless hours the family spent recording and submitting data to identify and breed the most profitable genetics for their clients.

"This does show in our recent success in our results with the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial, which is now HGP free, and we still push ahead, with hybrid vigour being a natural HGP," Mr Hicks said.