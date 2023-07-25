An international study has further highlighted the crucial role Australia's beef industry will play in addressing both the world's food security and climate challenges.
The Oxford Analytica study found the world's agricultural sector can produce more food with less emissions if animal husbandry practices used in high-income countries were adopted globally.
"This study maps out how to cut emissions while feeding more people and the Australian industry is a long way down the road in doing both," he said.
"There is a lot of capacity around the world to more widely adopt good animal health practices that are common in Australia.
"Our industry has focused on improving climate, environmental sustainability, animal health and genetics for decades, as outlined in the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework.
"This just goes to show Australian producers know what they're doing when it comes to the efficient production of high-quality, healthy, clean and nutritious protein.
"The FAO estimates the global industry could cut emissions by up to 30 per cent by using existing best practices and this is an area where Australia excels.
"It is important the Federal Government acknowledges this as it develops sector-based emission reduction plans.
"This analysis also found cutting cattle losses from disease by 1pc globally, would result in enough additional beef to meet the needs of 317 million people.
"We are playing our role in undertaking vital research including high-tech vaccines for Lumpy Skin Disease that will improve the health of cattle worldwide.
"We must remember climate and hunger are global issues and need action at both a local and a global level.
"We should all be proud of our beef producers, and what they do for the planet and its people."
