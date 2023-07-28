Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
July 28 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders has become a principal partner for Beef2024. File photo.
Elders has become a principal partner for Beef2024. File photo.

Elders commits to Beef2024

Beef Australia has signed up farm services group, Elders, as a long-term principal partner for next year's beef industry extravaganza, Beef2024, in Rockhampton, and Beef 2027.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.