Live sheep export ban falls short by Productivity Commission standards

By Troy Setter, Consolidated Pastoral Company
July 30 2023 - 9:33am
Troy Setter is the CEO of the Consolidated Pastoral Company.
Political parties win elections when the suite of policies they present attract the support of more than fifty percent of the community.

