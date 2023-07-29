Political parties win elections when the suite of policies they present attract the support of more than fifty percent of the community.
In major policy areas such as health, education, foreign policy and trade the major parties are often distinguished by a difference in emphasis rather than substance. In other areas they present a sharp contrast.
But public policy is not just about campaign doorstops and winning elections, it is about lifting the community's standard of living, improving our quality of life.
The development of good public policy flows from proper process, the right skills mix and hard work.
The Productivity Commission's 2009-10 Annual Report, despite its age, is informative on this point.
The Productivity Commission states that effective policy development demands careful analysis of different options, drawing on available evidence.
The Commission states good process is the key to ensuring that this happens.
The Productivity Commission states that policy development can be influenced by a variety of stakeholders, analysts, and decision makers often with a particular view based on little or no data let alone proper analysis or who interpret evidence through a particular 'lens' based on their own values, perceptions, and interests.
The Commission states governments must often make contentious policy decisions in a 'politically charged' arena. It adds that these difficulties reinforce the need for good process - especially transparency to draw out and assess the available evidence.
Two policies - the Northern Beef Roads Program and the ban on live sheep exports illustrate the benefits of following proper process and the potential risks of not.
Northern Australian pastoral industry stakeholders successfully lobbied the Australian Government and the three northern jurisdictions to invest in the northern beef roads network.
They argued the investment would increase the efficiency of the pastoral industry by improving the reliability, productivity, and resilience in cattle supply chains. That proposal was the subject of widespread stakeholder engagement.
Once the program was endorsed, industry/government roundtables were established to facilitate direct industry input into the allocation of funds based on actual road usage. While a CSIRO model, the Transport Network Strategic Investment Tool (TraNSIT) was developed to generate detailed maps of supply chains, freight movements and costings.
These two processes combined to identify merit-based funding priorities for road upgrades and capacity improvements.
The beef roads program meets the Productivity Commission's policy development test.
In contrast, the policy to ban live sheep exports appears to fall short of the mark due to a lack of consultation and inadequate data. The Government says the ban is in response to its poor welfare record and community opposition to the trade.
The Government also points to declining export numbers to support its policy. However, these claims appear not to be supported by the latest data. On-board mortality rates for sheep are at record lows. There does not appear to robust evidence that the community is demanding the Federal Government ban this industry.
And the trade appears to be growing.
The Agriculture Department has advised that no polling of the community's attitude to the live sheep trade had been done. Further, testing of community attitudes such as the ABC Vote Compass does not support the claim that there is strong community opposition to this industry.
Vote Compass calculates the alignment between the user's personal views and the positions of the parties.
In response to the question: "What issue is most important to you in this election?" in the 2016 election campaign, one percent identified agriculture and animal welfare, the 2019 campaign showed the same result but in 2022 the response registered zero percent.
Rather than a response to a groundswell of community opposition the ban appears to be a response to a successful lobbying campaign of federal members in marginal seats by a group of animal rights organisations.
As the Productivity Commission describes it, these groups look at a policy challenge - in this case the live export trade - through a particular lens.
The live sheep export ban is also an example of what the Commission describes a contentious policy decision in a 'politically charged' arena.
But in the end when it comes to public policy development there is no substitute for a cool head and proper process.
Troy Setter is the CEO of the Consolidated Pastoral Company.
