Grain grower groups, state farmer organisations and agribusiness GrainCorp have teamed up to oppose a proposed development at the Port of Geelong.
The Hamilton Group has lodged an application for a $30 million seven-storey mixed use development next to GrainCorp's bulk grain terminal on Mackey St.
The Port of Geelong is one of Australia's busiest bulk grain terminals with the GrainCorp terminal alone exporting two million tonnes of grain for the 2020-21 season,
It is the focus of the Victorian grain export sector, with GrainCorp Geelong moving 44 percent of total Victorian exports and is Australia's sixth largest grain port overall.
The grower groups and GrainCorp claim the proposed development has the potential to diminish export capacity.
They also question why the application has been resubmitted after being refused in 2020.
However, the developers, the Hamilton Group, say there is no reason the development cannot coexist with the port.
Cam Hamilton, Hamilton Group managing director, said the company already had an existing projects on Mackey St.
"For ten years our neighbouring Federal Mills and Glass House projects have provided benefits to many key port and industry organisations without causing any stated issues for any grain deliveries to GrainCorp," he said.
"The proposed Power Station project is designed to provide further port and industry benefits, while maintaining our proven ability to protect grain freight."
GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel had a differing opinion and urged the Independent Advisory Committee responsible for adjudicating on the proposal to reject it.
"The decision three years ago rightly recognised the Port of Geelong's important role as a significant regional and State infrastructure asset - and that protecting it must hold primacy over all other policies, against which the application is assessed," she said.
"This development was specifically highlighted, in the 2020 Independent review of the Victorian Ports System, as an example that the current approach to buffer controls for incompatible uses in the land surrounding the ports requires further strengthening.
She was backed up by GrainCorp corporate affairs manager Jess Simons, who said it was important to note the area was a designated industrial zone.
"We have firmly and clearly opposed the development since 2018, and we note the current proposal is substantially the same to the application that was eventually rejected in 2020," she said.
"We have serious concerns about the future of port access at Geelong for Victorian growers, given the impacts to local traffic and reverse amenity issues that this development could create."
Mr Hamilton said concerns have been addressed.
"The proposal is the result of two years of extensive consultation and collaboration with government Transport, Ports, Planning and Regional Development teams, local council, and key industry stakeholders."
He reserved a clip for GrainCorp for not participating in the consultation process.
"GrainCorp never responded to our repeated requests for their input during the process, so it's disappointing to now see feedback readily distributed to media by GrainCorp and affiliates after so much work has been done."
Grain Producers Australia southern director Andrew Weidemann said the united front from producers and industry showed there was widespread opposition to the development.
"Grain Producers Australia, GrainGrowers and the VFF have all united to urge the Victorian Government, to oppose this inappropriate development at the Geelong Port, which threatens grain exports," he said.
"Urban encroachment around ports poses a serious threat to the future of Australia's grain exports and the sustainability of producers."
Ryan Milgate, VFF grains group vice president said his organisation was seriously concerned the proposal would get through in spite of the strong opposition.
"What's the point of consulting farmers about the impacts on our livelihoods, and the consequences we'll have to live with, if the decision's already been made?" he said.
"We have serious concerns about safety issues if more people are going to be located at the port, but also the non-strategic approach, which limits future expansion and economic growth.
"You can build an office space almost anywhere there's a bit of dirt, but you can't float a boat up the main street of Geelong to load grain for export markets."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
