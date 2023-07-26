Farm Online
Home/Beef

More back-to-back La Ninas now part of the climate change deal

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
July 27 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Does Australia's future hold more drought or more rain? Both, it seems. So the cattle producer should get set. Picture via Shutterstock.
Does Australia's future hold more drought or more rain? Both, it seems. So the cattle producer should get set. Picture via Shutterstock.

That graziers will be staring down the barrel of hotter, drier seasons is nothing new. Drought preparedness has become a daily job on a livestock farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.