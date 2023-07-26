That graziers will be staring down the barrel of hotter, drier seasons is nothing new. Drought preparedness has become a daily job on a livestock farm.
Now, climate science is also pointing to back-to-back La Nina events becoming more frequent in between those harsher drought years under a future where greenhouse gas emissions are not curtailed.
So how does the average cattle farm get set for more drought but also more rain?
There's really only one way, according to industry leaders, consultants and long-time producers.
Capture the good times so you have the resources to navigate the bad.
"In reality, we don't know how the seasons are going to play out - climate change science doesn't equate nicely to a good or bad season," said David McLean, from national agricultural consultants RSC.
"What is clear is that we need to accept that variability is increasing, so businesses will have to be structured to manage that in a profitable way.
"Good producers deal with what they have and manage risk."
In livestock, consultants say that is about having a feed budget, only working on a trade where the feed wedge to finish the cattle is there, basing the herd composition on knowing numbers will have to fluctuate and using drought decision tools, among other measures.
A major study involving the CSIRO and international climate researchers, published today in the journal Nature, found under a high emissions scenario, the frequency of multi-year La Nina increases from one event every 12.1 years last century to one event every 9.1 years this century.
The researchers discovered a two-way interaction between the tropics and subtropics that intensifies under greenhouse warming, which represents an advance beyond findings of a one-way warming effect.
Scientists have for years been issuing urgent warnings of adverse climate impacts on agriculture on the back of emerging findings such as this one.
In both the north and the south of Australia, consultants say beef producers have never been able to count on average seasons.
The difference between thriving and surviving has always been the ability to manage risk versus praying for a good year.
Mr McLean went as far as calling the so-called average season a unicorn. It simply doesn't exist, he said.
"But where the culture is to plan around average, it will cause far more pain going forward under the climate scenarios we are now being presented with," he said.
"It all comes back to accepting that seasonal risk is part of the deal. Capitalise on the good times and put a floor in the risks."
Victorian consultant Mike Stephens, Meridian Agriculture, agreed.
Right now in many southern beef regions, wet conditions were creating difficulty even moving about and feeding cattle, he said.
So talk of more back-to-back La Ninas was not necessarily seen as good news.
"That it's going to be a rockier ride season-wise has been getting through to the farmgate for some time now, and is definitely being acted on," he said.
"What it will actually mean will be different in each region.
"For example, research is telling us that in the south, the effect of the El Nino now forecast may not be nearly as great as it will be in the north because there is so much water in profiles and dams down here at the moment.
"But we all know things can bobtail quickly in spring.
"From a livestock point of view, it will be about acting when things start to close in. There never was such a thing as an average year but what we will have to do going forward is be able to make good decisions faster."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
