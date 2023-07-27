Farm Online
Home/News

Local farmers missed out this time with another big sale in our richest farming postcode

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This small farm in postcode 3995 sold this week for another stellar price. Pictures from Andersen Property Specialists
This small farm in postcode 3995 sold this week for another stellar price. Pictures from Andersen Property Specialists

Australia's richest farming postcode just cemented its remarkable reputation with a $31,818 per acre sale this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.