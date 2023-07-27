Farm Online
Western downs property Spring Field makes $2553/acre

By Mark Phelps
July 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Western Downs property Spring Field has sold under the hammer for $2553/acre. Picture supplied
The 188 hectare (464 acre) Western Downs property Spring Field has sold under the hammer for $1.185 million - about $6303/ha ($2553/acre).

