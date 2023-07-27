Farm Online
Offal prices a mixed bag but demand is on the rise

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
July 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Offal prices are a mixed bag at the moment but exporters are reporting a lift in demand.
Offal prices are a mixed bag at the moment but exporters are reporting a lift in demand. Picture via Shutterstock.

Beef processors are reporting a lift in trade in offal from Australia, with demand for tongues and skirts in Asian countries particularly strong at the moment.

