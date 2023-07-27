Beef processors are reporting a lift in trade in offal from Australia, with demand for tongues and skirts in Asian countries particularly strong at the moment.
There is some thought that perhaps cost of living pressures are encouraging shifts to the typically lower-priced beef offerings.
Sales of tongues and skirts in Japan are improving on the back of their popularity in yakiniku, the cooking of bite-sized pieces of meat and vegetables on a grill.
Overall Australian beef exports to Japan have fallen by 6 per cent for the first six months of this year, but tongue volumes have risen by 20pc.
Of course, total beef exports to Japan for that period were in the vicinity of 100,000 tonnes, while tongue exports still only amounted to 3700t.
In Japan, import duties on offal are around half what they are on other beef products.
Meat & Livestock Australia's latest co-products market report shows tongue averaged $15.03/kilogram in June, up 53c month-on-month.
Offal prices have been a mix of rises and falls, with processors saying this is because supply across the different categories has been fluctuating quite dramatically.
Labor issues saw processors at times over the past few years opt not to produce some of the more labour-intensive offal products but that has now started to come back online.
Offal supply has also generally been given a boost by increased cattle supply and lower prices.
That initial dip in supply had an upward effect on prices, so some offal is now showing a price decrease despite anecdotal evidence that demand is actually increasing.
The Casino Food Co-op's chief executive officer Simon Stahl said his northern NSW facility continued to produce tongue, which attracts a premium, during the extremes of the labour shortage.
"But we are seeing an overall lift in offal production now we have had some improvement in the labour situation and also because cattle prices are now more in our favour, meaning we are processing more overall," he said.
The Casino plant expects to lift its slaughter by 20pc this year.
The MLA report shows the foetal calf blood price also increased month-on-month to sit at $678 per litre ex-works in June.
MLA market analyst Jenny Lim said that price was close to a record.
Not only was demand from pharmaceutical companies increasing but supply was tightening due to improved pregnancy testing and breeding techniques in Australia, she said.
Beef lip prices had also been on the rise, driven by demand from places like South America where they are popular in traditional dishes, Ms Lim said.
"Other offal products, such as cheek meat, are becoming more popular across the board, even in Australia," she said.
Hides, however, are showing no signs of price recovery, with tanners facing very slow sales of leather in fashion and automobile upholstery.
China has traditionally been a big market for Australian hides but tanners there have been very quiet.
Across all grades, local hide prices are very weak. In Victoria and NSW, some hides are making as little as $2 and $3 each.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
